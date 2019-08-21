The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests announce Chad Stewart as the new forest supervisor.

“I am excited to lead the GMUG as the new forest supervisor,” Stewart said.

“I’m looking forward to the challenges and opportunities in leading land management efforts. Local relationships and collaboration are extremely important to me and building and fostering those relationships is a core principle of mine. Local relationships provide the foundation for effective partnerships.”

Stewart has worked with the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management for the last 26 years in Colorado, New Mexico, Montana, and Oregon.

He will take the helm as forest supervisor Sept. 9, after serving as the deputy forest supervisor since May 13, 2018. Previously, Stewart served as the district ranger in Steamboat Springs and fire staff officer on the Lincoln National Forest.

Stewart completed his education with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Oregon and master’s degrees in forestry and business while gaining considerable fire experience — including all levels and types from hotshot, engine captain, fire ecologist, fire management officer and fire staff.

Stewart and his wife, Amy, have two children in middle school.Family pursuits include camping, geocaching, basketball, Girl Scouts, biking, skiing, fishing, and traveling.

