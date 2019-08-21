The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests announce Chad Stewart as the new forest supervisor.
“I am excited to lead the GMUG as the new forest supervisor,” Stewart said.
“I’m looking forward to the challenges and opportunities in leading land management efforts. Local relationships and collaboration are extremely important to me and building and fostering those relationships is a core principle of mine. Local relationships provide the foundation for effective partnerships.”
Stewart has worked with the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management for the last 26 years in Colorado, New Mexico, Montana, and Oregon.
He will take the helm as forest supervisor Sept. 9, after serving as the deputy forest supervisor since May 13, 2018. Previously, Stewart served as the district ranger in Steamboat Springs and fire staff officer on the Lincoln National Forest.
Stewart completed his education with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Oregon and master’s degrees in forestry and business while gaining considerable fire experience — including all levels and types from hotshot, engine captain, fire ecologist, fire management officer and fire staff.
Stewart and his wife, Amy, have two children in middle school.Family pursuits include camping, geocaching, basketball, Girl Scouts, biking, skiing, fishing, and traveling.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.