BOCC continues gravel pit decision

Montrose County staff and commissioners listen to public comment about the gravel pit Feb. 22. Commissioner Sue Hansen is fifth from left, with Commissioners Roger Rash and Keith Caddy next to her at the end of the table. The commissioners on March 6 quizzed the applicant and considered information for about three hours before continuing their decision. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)

After nearly three hours of discussion on Monday night, including an executive session, Montrose County commissioners did not reach a decision on whether to allow a developer to expand gravel operations for the Farm Source Pit near Maple Grove and 58.75 roads. The board will revisit the issue at 6 p.m. on March 27. 

While public comment on the topic closed Feb. 22, more than 100 community members packed into Montrose Event Center Monday, March 6, to hear County Commissioners Sue Hansen, Roger Rash and Keith Caddy question applicant Matt Miles and his team of experts on the bid for a special use permit.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?