Montrose County staff and commissioners listen to public comment about the gravel pit Feb. 22. Commissioner Sue Hansen is fifth from left, with Commissioners Roger Rash and Keith Caddy next to her at the end of the table. The commissioners on March 6 quizzed the applicant and considered information for about three hours before continuing their decision. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
After nearly three hours of discussion on Monday night, including an executive session, Montrose County commissioners did not reach a decision on whether to allow a developer to expand gravel operations for the Farm Source Pit near Maple Grove and 58.75 roads. The board will revisit the issue at 6 p.m. on March 27.
While public comment on the topic closed Feb. 22, more than 100 community members packed into Montrose Event Center Monday, March 6, to hear County Commissioners Sue Hansen, Roger Rash and Keith Caddy question applicant Matt Miles and his team of experts on the bid for a special use permit.
As the meeting neared a close, Hansen asked the applicants to get documentation from the Bureau of Reclamation about allowable water use and look into performing a study of geohazards on the site.
Commissioners touched on familiar subjects throughout the evening including water, slope stability, property values and Miles’ plans for agriculture on the site.
He is seeking the special use permit to expand a smaller pit below Franklin Mesa, the Montrose Daily Press previously reported. If approved, the pit could expand from 10 acres to 118 on a total of 130 acres, to be mined out in about a dozen phases. The permit life would be 60 years and an estimated 250,000 tons of gravel could be produced in 2024, increasing by about 5% per year.
After extensive questioning — after which commissioners said they still had more concerns — Hansen asked for a motion to end the meeting as it neared a hard stop time of 9 p.m. Throughout the process, she attempted to rein in the audience as members laughed at statements made by Miles’ team and cheered as commissioners asked difficult questions.
Early in the meeting, attorney Shelly Dackonish told commissioners many concerns which have been brought up throughout the process, such as increased traffic and soil stability, should result in additional conditions being placed on the permit and dialogue with the applicant, not an outright denial.
Rash kicked off the questioning by asking Miles if any of his companies ever moved aggregate in a manner that violated a permit.
Miles said he hadn’t, and Rash responded, “Are you sure?”
Miles said he doesn’t remember the county contacting him about issues moving aggregate, but that he only moved aggregate between sites he was working on.
Hansen questioned Miles’ plans for using water for dust mitigation, and Miles said he could get water in multiple ways including buying water from local companies and using shares of water tied to the property. However, that water may only be allowable for agricultural use. Miles said that once the water has been used agriculturally, the Bureau of Reclamation allows for tailwater to be used in other ways.
Hansen asked Miles about his plans for agriculture on site, and he said he planned to use the land for agriculture that is not being actively mined or reclaimed.
Rash questioned engineer Daniel Lambert extensively about slope and soil stability, which has been a significant concern for homeowners in the Eagle Heights subdivision, some of whom live just hundreds of feet from proposed operations.
At a meeting last month, subdivision HOA President Bob Stechert said soil instability was found in a 2006 study performed by Lambert himself, and approving the pit would be injurious.
“We’ve taken exceptional measures to protect against natural risks and should not be allowed to be jeopardized by a 118-acre, 60-year pit that will destabilize hillsides and slopes,” he said.
On Monday, Rash asked Lambert if he could prove mining operations wouldn’t impact drainage or cause issues with collapsing soil.
Lambert said he couldn’t guarantee anything, but theoretically, they shouldn’t cause a risk, especially if nearby houses are designed properly.
Rash then asked if the engineers and designers involved in building the subdivision would have considered it was being built within 500 feet of a mining operation. He said homeowners made a considerable investment in stabilizing the hillside to protect their property and homes.
Miles said the mining that would take place closest to the neighborhood is years away, near the end of the proposed operations, and would give his team time to see if there was a possible liability issue. He offered to have a hydrology and comprehensive soil study performed on the southernmost part of the proposed pit, closest to the homes, before mining it.
Rash asked if Miles would allow the homeowners association to choose which engineer conducts the study, and he replied “I don’t even know how to answer that.”
He said he uses objective professionals and would like to have Lambert perform the study, a statement which generated snorts and murmurs in the audience.
Commissioners discussed whether the county could help decide on an engineer, and voted to enter an executive session to receive legal advice.
After returning, Hansen said it was clear such a report would be beneficial, but she would set that issue aside so commissioners could continue asking other questions.
She asked for a motion to continue the meeting after a discussion on property values, during which realtor Joseph Burns said a study of properties near other Montrose gravel pits from 2015 to 2022 showed appreciation was slightly higher in properties near the pits.
Rash said this was hard to believe, and noted the real estate market has been historically hot over the past few years and the supply in Montrose has been low. Burns said he could only point to the data, and said a hot market would impact properties equally and therefore not skew the numbers.
