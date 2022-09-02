A Montrose woman arrested earlier this week on allegations of keeping a place of prostitution was caught as part of an undercover sting operation, an affidavit shows.
The document alleges the suspect, Hua Yang, offered sexual services to an undercover officer during a massage and was recorded doing so.
Yang, 57, was released on a personal recognizance bond after being booked on suspicion of the misdemeanor offense of keeping premises for prostitution. She is also accused of prostitution, a petty offense. Formal charges are pending.
Police acted on a tip about alleged illegal conduct at Asian Massage, located on South Townsend Avenue, Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said. He declined to answer further questions, citing the need to protect an ongoing investigation.
On Aug. 30, an undercover officer with the police department’s street crimes unit went to the massage parolor and paid for a one-hour massage.
The affidavit says when the massage was over, Yang allegedly asked him if he wanted more, indicating his crotch and offering to perform a manual sex act on him for a “big tip” of $60.
The officer responded with a question that was code for officers stationed nearby to go to the business and contact whoever was there. When they began knocking, the undercover officer told Yang she could answer the door, but she declined. He then told her he no longer wanted the extra service and she returned the tip money.
Other officers came inside when the undercover officer left the building; they arrested Yang.
She was the only person working at Asian Massage, which was searched and photographed under a warrant.
Yang is due in court Sept. 26.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
