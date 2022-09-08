Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Authorities captured a truck-theft suspect who fled into a cornfield — a field belonging to the rightful owner of the truck.

“The irony of all this is the suspect who allegedly stole the truck was caught in the farmer’s cornfield,” Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard said Wednesday, Sept. 7. “He ran into the cornfield that the owner of the truck possessed.”



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?