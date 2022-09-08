Authorities captured a truck-theft suspect who fled into a cornfield — a field belonging to the rightful owner of the truck.
“The irony of all this is the suspect who allegedly stole the truck was caught in the farmer’s cornfield,” Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard said Wednesday, Sept. 7. “He ran into the cornfield that the owner of the truck possessed.”
According to Lillard, the truck in question was reported stolen from a farmer on South River Road on Sept. 1.
On Sept. 2, Sgt. Daniel Taylor spotted the truck near Jay Jay Road and U.S. 50 and attempted to pull it over.
The driver, alleged to be Roy Sory, and a woman riding with him, bailed out of the vehicle and took off, Lillard said. Sory ran into the cornfield, while the woman reportedly dashed to a nearby business where she was later found in the restroom.
Officers from the MCSO, Montrose Police Department and Colorado State Patrol surrounded the cornfield, sent up a drone and also sent in K9 Tigo, who helped apprehend Sory.
Lillard said the truck was recovered undamaged.
Sory was detained for alleged aggravated motor vehicle theft, obstructing an officer, drug possession, possessing drug paraphernalia, and as a habitual criminal. According to court records, Sory is due for a bond hearing on Sept. 15 in the case, as well as in an an earlier case in which he is charged with burglary and as a habitual criminal.
The woman with him was detained on an earlier warrant, jail records show.
