Storm King Distillery Co. has been in business for only a few months, but it already has been recognized for its craft liquors.
The distillery’s gin won a silver medal at the 2018 San Diego Spirits Festival competition in August. The award is all the more noteworthy considering 252 other entries from around the world were also tasted. The judges give out the award, evaluating the appearance, aroma, taste and finish of the liquor.
The father-son team of Greg and David Fishering said in a press release they were excited their product was recognized, considering the tough competition and going up against some of the world’s best craft distilleries.
Additionally, the company is readying to label its Agave Especial and distilling its first rum.
Storm King Distillery Co. set up shop earlier this year at 41 W. Main St. The hours are 4-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1-9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
