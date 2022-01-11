Christmastime storms brought backcountry dangers, but with them came moisture for Montrose and a better snowpack for the state.
Although Montrose finished 2021 a bit below normal for overall precipitation — 7.55 inches compared to the “normal year” average of 8.28 inches — December’s monthly precip, at 0.67 inches, was above the 0.46 inches average usually seen.
“There were two significant events in December that were the lion’s share of that,” National Weather Service meteorologist Lucas Boyer said on Jan. 6.
On Dec. 9, a snowstorm brought 0.22 inches of moisture and on New Year’s Eve came another 0.21 inches.
“We saw that sort of play out across several of our sites. We saw precipitation values tick up significantly at the end of the month. We started out the month with people a little concerned,” said Boyer.
Last week carried 0.8 inches of precip for Montrose, a shade above the normal of 0.7. One week isn’t sufficient to determine how the whole month might go, but it left Montrose “pretty much even” with where it should be.
“We count on the kindness of Mother Nature. It comes and goes,” Boyer said.
The Colorado River District isn’t counting anything as a certainty, but is breathing a little easier because of increased snowpack.
The January 10 SNOTEL data show the Gunnison Basin at 146% of normal snow-water equivalent.
“I think it’s a welcome relief to be above the average for the first time in the last couple of years,” said Zane Kessler, director of Government Relations for the Colorado River District. “It’s important to remember we’re still early. One thing seen in recent years is the hot, dry summer that just robs the water from the snowpack, both through evaporative losses, as well as soil moisture losses.”
Past years have seen around average annual snowpack, but less-than-average runoff because of such losses.
“That is one reason we are cautiously optimistic,” Kessler said, noting it will take multiple years of above-average snowpack to pull the state out of the deficit on the Colorado River, which feeds multiple states and the storage pots of Lake Powell and Lake Mead.
In considering the relatively wet year of 2019, Kessler said it would take about 10 such years to truly turn things around.
“That’s not a good bet. We’re not likely to see a solution to the structural deficit anytime soon,” he said.
The last round of storms did, however, help, taking extra-parched basins like the San Miguel, Dolores, Animas and San Juan to 134% of average.
“That’s obviously some welcome relief for communities outside of our river district, but who are still our neighbors and in dire need of decent snowpack over the last few years,” Kessler said.
Like anyone who has watched water in western Colorado for long, Kessler offered the caveat — conditions can change rapidly.
“But the precipitation we’ve gotten in the last couple of weeks, it’s been a huge sigh of relief,” he said.
The recent snowfall also helped the Montrose region in other ways — it was even more of a pull to skiers who use Montrose Regional Airport to access the slopes in Telluride.
“The snow definitely has an effect. When it snowed in early December, we saw bookings pick up. It never really leveled off,” said Matt Skinner, chief operating officer of Colorado Flights Alliance.
The CFA brings additional air service to the region during ski season, plus summer months, as part of a public-private partnership. The CFA provides minimum revenue guarantees to commercial carriers, assuring more winter flights can come to Montrose.
Winter flights have been pacing up by 15 to 20% across the season, Skinner said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.