Storms depart, ‘considerable’ avalanche risk remains

Montrose’s share of recent storms may be rapidly receding from view, but it’s a different story in the mountains. There, avalanche danger remains high and it’s imperative for people to be alert as clear skies and sunshine lure them to the backcountry.
Although the risk level is dropping after avalanche warnings were issued for all mountains surrounding Montrose, it is still considerable — and expected to remain so all weekend.
“We do have pretty dangerous avalanche conditions. We will still have elevated danger and it will be easy for people to trigger an avalanche large enough to be dangerous and kill them,” said Ethan Greene of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
A brief video clip on the center’s website highlights just how easy. During a road-cut probing near Silverton on Wednesday, Feb. 23, a crew member assessing the conditions poked a pole into deep snow on a slope. It took just seconds for the older snow beneath the fresh, wet heavy powder to give way and slide.
On Wednesday, more than half the mountains in the state — including those in the Grand Mesa National Forest, Gunnison National Forest and San Juan National Forest — were on avalanche warnings.
“This is the biggest storm system we have seen since the New Year’s storm,” the Colorado Avalanche Information Center’s Brian Lazar said, on a video update that day.
“Subsequently, these are the most widespread, dangerous avalanche conditions since the very end of December and into very early January. … The dangerous avalanche conditions are going to persist as we move into the weekend.”
The avalanche risk then and now comes from the usual culprit: Several feet of heavy, new snow mounding on top of old, weaker slabs. Overloaded, the those slabs give way from beneath the new snow, sending it downslope with potentially deadly force.
“When we get a storm like this, it buries you. You have that new snow sitting on that old weak snow. It’s the perfect recipe for avalanches,” Greene said.
Last week, the CAIC recorded 14 human-caused avalanches in the Northern San Juans. Twenty avalanches — most natural or part of mitigation efforts — were reported Wednesday. On Wolf Creek Pass, a slide came down, carried and partially buried a person, who survived.
Over the past several days, the storm brought anywhere from 5.6 inches to 10 inches of the white stuff to sites in Montrose County, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Junction.
“It was a nice little snowfall there,” said NWS meteorologist Mark Miller. “It was kind of a double-barreled system, dropping in Monday and Tuesday and then Tuesday night through Thursday morning.”
Montrose may have gotten a nice amount, but nearby towns higher up were hammered.
Ouray “got hit pretty hard,” with more than 25 inches measured there, Miller said. In Telluride, snowfall measured closer to 30 inches, with even more falling in higher elevations — a boon to the ski industry as well as to the region’s water picture and snowpack.
Silverton found itself temporarily cut off Wednesday, when road conditions on US 550 prompted the Colorado Department of Transportation to close Coal Bank and Molas passes, on top of an earlier closure of Red Mountain, in order to conduct avalanche mitigation work.
CDOT reported that at one point, drifting and blowing snow conditions were so severe that crews could not asses new snow depths. That afternoon, the agency temporarily called off avalanche mitigation teams there due to safety concerns.
Red Mountain was expected to remain closed through today as crews continued mitigating slide paths and removing snow.
On Wednesday, CDOT closed Lizard Head Pass on Colorado 145 for a few hours, also for mitigation work.
CDOT also closed US 160/Wolf Creek Pass for mitigation work Thursday morning; it was reopened within a few hours. The pass received an estimated 40 inches of snow, but no significant amounts hit the roadway, according to CDOT.
“The mountains did really well. They got hit pretty hard,” said Miller. “We had an active period in December, which helped a lot, but things went back to being dry for much of January. It was good to have this big storm to help snowpack and hopefully that will help the water outlook going into spring.”
Current snowpack figures were not immediately available.
The storms were good for moisture, but people recreating in the backcountry simply must understand how much conditions there have changed.
“We’ve had a long period without a whole lot of snow. That has really changed now,” Greene said. “What people saw one week or two weeks ago is going to be very different from what we see (Friday) and through the weekend.”
He expected avalanche danger to be rated as “considerable” in the region, although an updated alert was not expected before Friday evening. “Considerable” is a lower danger level than the extreme conditions during the storms, however, it is also the level at which the state tends to see the most fatal accidents.
“There is fresh snow and blue skies. That is the time when people need to be vigilant,” said Greene.
Those heading out need to check the forecast, make plans in accordance with conditions, travel with others, inform those at home where they will likely be and carry equipment that includes probes and emergency locator beacons — one for every person in the group.
“It’s a matter of vigilance,” Greene reiterated.
More wintry weather could blast into the northern parts of the state next week, but for now, the focus is the weekend.
“It’s going to be kind of dangerous conditions for folks,” Greene said.