Crime is up significantly in Delta County, its sheriff said, while resources are insufficient to fully address it.
Calls for service were up by 558 between January and September, compared to the same period in 2018. Serious offenses such as assaults, sex offenses, drugs and burglaries increased by 536 during the same period, Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor said.
“On a good day, we have four deputies and they’re working 1,140 square miles. So you can imagine if we have a serious call that requires two deputies in one area and at least two, maybe three deputies, are responding to that call and then if we have something else happening in the county, that leaves the majority of the county unprotected,” Taylor said.
Taylor’s lament — too few officers to deal with too much crime — is similar to other agencies on the Western Slope, including the Montrose Police Department. And, just as the City of Montrose is asking voters for a 0.58-percent public safety sales tax increase for the MPD, law enforcement agencies in neighboring Delta County hope for more funding through a citizen-driven “Back the Badge” campaign. The Delta push seeks a 1-percent sales tax increase, the revenues of which would be divided between the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, Delta Police Department, Cedaredge Police Department. Paonia Police Department and Hotchkiss Marshal’s Office.
“Ours is going to be divided up between all the agencies in Delta County. One hundred percent of it goes to law enforcement,” Taylor said.
Projected revenues from the entire tax stand at about $2.9 million.
The revenue split from the tax, if approved, would be 48 percent for the DCSO, or an estimated $1.39 million. The DPD would receive 31 percent, or about $899,000. Cedaredge, Hotchkiss and Paonia each would receive 7 percent of the revenues.
“The reason the sheriff’s office is receiving the lion’s share of it is, we have dispatch and the detention facility. None of the municipalities pay for those services. This 48 percent will offset some of those costs,” said Taylor.
In 2018, dispatch’s budget was $570,000. The budget for the jail (including work-release), with 20 full-time employees, was right at $2 million, which comes from Delta County. Municipalities pay medical costs for those suspects being held on a municipal-level offense.
Taylor’s jail staff includes deputies for court security. On busy court days, he has to pull a deputy from detentions to help with court security. In mid-October, the jail was almost at capacity — just two beds were left on Oct. 15.
“That’s been the case basically throughout 2019. This is the first time that I’ve been with the sheriff’s office, that I know of, that we’ve ever had to implement arrest standards because of the numbers in our jail,” Taylor said.
That means municipal holds, misdemeanors and some lower-level felonies are handled by issuing a summons that orders the defendant to court; such defendants are not jailed unless they pose a public safety threat.
Despite the strains on the DCSO, the public it serves still reasonably expects to see a law enforcement presence, Taylor said, drawing on feedback he received while running for sheriff last year. Everywhere he went, he said, the question was the same: Why weren’t citizens seeing deputies regularly in their various neighborhoods?
“We don’t have staff to just be up and hang out in a neighborhood. Our deputies run call to call. They’re good at taking information, but then they’re leaving those areas and taking another call somewhere else,” Taylor said.
He said because Delta County commissioners understood his predicament, they earlier this year approved him to hire two more deputies.
“They certainly understand that crime’s going up. Their No. 1 focus is community safety,” Taylor said. “Unfortunately, I just need more cops on the street. When we have more cops on the street, that means we’re going to have more arrests, which filters to detentions.
“We need to have a safe environment for detention officers and the inmates. We need to bring our staffing levels up. It also filters into dispatch, the amount of calls for service that are going up. We need to have more people to be able to take those calls and process them in a timely manner.”
Taylor attributes much of the crime in Delta County to drugs, saying most cases there have a nexus to illegal substances. Delta County, he said, is also feeling pressure as criminal elements from other jurisdictions spill over.
“Delta County isn’t alone in this predicament,” Taylor said.
He attributes some of the spillover, though, to the displacement of criminals from Montrose County and Mesa County, both of which border Delta County.
Taylor said Mesa County’s public safety sales tax allowed its sheriff’s office to form specialized units to go out and work criminal enterprises and areas prone to crime.
“What they’re doing is basically pushing them out of Mesa County. Montrose County (Sheriff’s Office) has the same … they also formed a street crimes unit basically doing the same thing,” he said.
The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office recently formed a High Impact Target Team for the type of directed enforcement and patrols to which Taylor referred. The Montrose Police Department is currently unable to participate in the team, or have a similar one of its own, because of staffing levels.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is building on its intelligence-led policing model, a more data-driven approach at reducing crime.
“So we have both counties on either side of us, pushing these criminals out of their counties, they’re moving into Delta County,” Taylor said.
Such displacement is a common concern of agencies, Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said.
“I definitely don’t believe criminals are leaving Montrose,” he said, pointing to rising felony crime rates here, which hit an average of more than two a day last year, feeding the MPD’s overall call loads in 2018, when officers cleared more than 31,000 incidents.
“I think everyone needs to know we all share criminals. They’re not tied to political or geographical boundaries,” Hall said last week.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has been able to chart about a 30-percent drop in crimes since it implemented its intelligence-led policing model, a model Hall also hopes to implement. (See Wednesday’s Montrose Daily Press).
“In Mesa County, when the sheriff says they’re seeing anywhere from a 22-percent to 28-percent decrease, where do you think those individuals who were committing those crimes are going? They haven’t stopped committing crimes,” Hall said.
“We have recovered stolen firearms from Mesa County, arrested people wanted from Mesa County in our community. My hat’s off to them for putting together a winning program and we’re just trying to follow suit.”
Nobody benefits from displacement of crime, Mesa County Undersheriff Todd Rowell said, in speaking with the Daily Press last week about the agency’s intelligence-led policing model.
“Typically, if someone is committing crimes in Montrose, they are committing crimes in Grand Junction,” he said. “Our goal has always been, if we know one of the bad players has moved to Montrose or Delta, we let them (agencies) know.”
The goal is not to simply chase people back and forth between jurisdictions, Rowell said. “But I also don’t want them to feel comfortable.”
Taylor said it will take more staff than what he has in order to implement more proactive enforcement operations, such as targeting residences associated with drug trafficking.
“There’s a lot of proactive law enforcement we would like to be able to do. We know where a large majority of our (drug) houses are. It just takes a lot of time and a lot of manpower to be able to sit on these houses and build a case, or even just get a search warrant,” he said.
The Back the Badge campaign, if successful, would generate money that would supplement what Delta County commissioners allot for the DCSO from the county general fund. The sales tax increase is not expected to replace that funding.
“It truly is a community-initiated (measure). If it doesn’t pass, we’ll continue to provide the very best public safety that we can,” Taylor said.
“ … We’re trying to do what the community wants us to do, provide adequate law enforcement services countywide.”
