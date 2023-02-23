Street maintenance initiative moves forward with 2023 projects

City street crews work to repair potholes in 2022. (William Woody/City of Montrose)

 William Woody

The process of maintaining Montrose’s street network is already in its 2023 cycle. At its regular meeting on Feb. 21, the Montrose City Council approved the use of $1.43 million to aid the Moving Montrose Forward (MoveMo) initiative in 2023 endeavors. 

“2023 (is) our biggest year on record so far for upcoming street improvements,” said Public Works Manager Jim Scheid on the Feb. 15 City Beat, web series hosted by the city.



