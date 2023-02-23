Street maintenance initiative moves forward with 2023 projects

The process of maintaining Montrose’s street network is already in its 2023 cycle. At its regular meeting on Feb. 21, the Montrose City Council approved the use of $1.43 million to aid the Moving Montrose Forward (MoveMo) initiative in 2023 endeavors.
“2023 (is) our biggest year on record so far for upcoming street improvements,” said Public Works Manager Jim Scheid on the Feb. 15 City Beat, web series hosted by the city.
The city developed MoveMo in 2018 with the hopes to improve streetways through maintenance and expansion. The initiative hires contractors for these larger street projects.
This year, the city budgeted $4.3 million for contracted maintenance through MoveMo. It is approximated that 30% of 2023’s street maintenance will focus on three surface treatments: slurry, cape, and chip seals.
Slurry seals are made of finely crushed rock, asphalt, and water; they maintain streets at a much smaller cost than full-on structural repair. These types of seals are common in residential areas.
In more heavily trafficked areas a cape seal will be used, which is a chip seal (heated asphalt liquid that is sprayed before small aggregate is placed on the road) followed by a slurry seal weeks later.
“This recommendation for a little over 1.4 million would come out of that ($4.3 million) and the remaining amount would be used for those larger street improvements of the mill and overlays and the complete rebuilds and the sidewalk portion of the project,” Scheid said at Tuesday's regular council meeting.
Councilors, minus Mayor Dave Frank and Councilor Ed Ulibarri, who were absent, unanimously approved the $1.43 million surface treatment contract, which will include slurry, cape, and chip seals.
This money will go to A-1 Chipseal Co., the road construction company who MoveMo worked with in 2022. A-1 Chipseal’s bid this year was 18% lower than the second bidder.
Most of this surface treatment will be on the southern half of town on small roads in between East Oak Grove Road and Odelle Road, as well as the eastern side of town. Scheid stated on the City Beat that crews will usually begin these treatments in April depending on weather conditions.
A city press release lists some of the other projects MoveMo has planned for this year, including the 6700 Road extension project, ongoing efforts to install the new traffic signal at Chipeta Road and U.S. 550 (in partnership with Montrose County), and the revitalization of West Main, which is coming thanks to a $2 million grant awarded by the Colorado Department of Transportation.
On the Feb. 15 City Beat Scheid maintains that, while the plans for this year have certain zones crews will take care of, the city will go outside of these zones to also tend to much-needed maintenance. Community members can even report potholes to the city on the A Better Montrose mobile app.
“(Reports go) directly into what we use for our crews task list for the day,” said Scheid on the City Beat.
Other projects, such as overlays and rebuilds, are currently out to bid, which will be approved by the Montrose City Council at later dates. Soon after, according to Scheid at the regular meeting, MoveMo will bring plans for sidewalk revitalization to the council.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone