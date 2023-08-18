Deaths from opioid overdoses and poisoning in the past two years outstripped traffic and gun deaths — and the effects of what public health and legal experts have branded an epidemic keeps hitting home.
“Home” means Montrose, the rest of the Western Slope and the whole state.
“I think it’s really important for us not to think about this epidemic as happening to others. It’s happening all around us, and in every single one of our communities,” Sue Hansen, a Montrose County commissioner who sits on the Region 14 Colorado Opioid Abatement Council, said Wednesday.
“It’s important on the Western Slope, because we see increasing problems between opioid use and other drugs that we see coming into the area. It affects all levels of our community.”
Colorado — with multiple local jurisdictions within the state — is working hard to tackle the epidemic, applying millions in pharmaceutical settlement money to awareness campaigns, programs and infrastructure for those programs. Over the course of three days, the Colorado Opioid Abatement Council, consisting of 19 regions statewide, met in Montrose to discuss and continue collaborative efforts to halt the opioid crisis.
“This crisis is at the worst point it has ever been. It’s now three decades in the making. 2021 marked the deadliest year in the United States of overdose deaths and poisoning. 2022 was the second deadliest year,” Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said.
Addressing the crisis requires innovation and commitment on multiple levels like the Colorado Opioid Abatement Council, Weiser also said.
Colorado’s framework has been nationally recognized. On Tuesday night, the COAC picked up an award from Johns Hopkins University, and the commission itself honored Montrose City Councilor Dave Frank, who last year worked to bring the conference here.
The COAC was formed via agreements with local governments for oversight of more than $700 million in settlements from pharmaceutical companies deemed responsible for the opioid addiction crisis.
The COAC in turn appointed the Colorado Department of Law (AG’s Office) to administer the settlement funds over the course of 18 years; 60% of the settlement funds go to regional governments with the rest split between local governments, the state and statewide infrastructure.
During his conference keynote address Wednesday, Weiser announced the next round of grants, with infrastructure funds totaling $2.5 million going to the Colorado Charter School Institute, Las Animas and Huerfano Counties District Health Department, the Region 13, Region 4 and Region 5 abatement councils (the latter along with Eagle County) and Clear Creek County.
As part of the Region 13’s $487,980 grant, St. Mary’s Integrated Addiction Medicine Clinic will be able to help young people in Montrose, Delta and Garfield counties who are seeking treatment.
When it comes to combating opioids, not all Colorado communities are positioned equally; the differences in capacity for dealing with the health and criminal justice effects of opioids in the metro area and places like Montrose are vast.
“These infrastructure grants help build that capacity,” Weiser said, in spotlighting some of the projects receiving grants this time. “ … We absolutely do have an urban-rural divide.”
The Western Slope and other rural areas need more treatment facilities and other infrastructure — but, as Alamosa County Commissioner Lori Laske later told the Daily Press and KVNF, the settlement funding has helped significantly.
“A lot of times when we talk about opioid issues, a lot of times people think that is something that happens in the metro or Front Range area. But it touches every single corner of the state, actually, throughout the United States,” said Laske, who is on the Region 18 council.
Alamosa County is hard-hit. Weiser later said that more than 90% of jail inmates there struggled with opioid addiction.
“Until relatively recently, we weren’t able to provide medication-assisted treatment in all the jails in Colorado, and/or for those leaving jail. That’s now changing,” he said.
Laske said that although settlement funding won’t fix everything, prior to 2020, there was no funding at all for the infrastructure needs in Alamosa. Now, thanks to prior grant awards from the fund, Alamosa has been able to get a building for certified recovery housing up to code, as well as help a nonprofit remodel what will be the town’s first treatment center, she said.
“We are saving lives. We need this to really happen now. That’s what this infrastructure grant has done,” Laske said.
“I do think it’s going to be sustainable. What we’re hoping for is just getting them open. … I want additional recovery housing. This won’t be the first time we apply for a grant,” she added.
Thornton Police Chief Terrence Gordon said infrastructure resources existed, but the issue had been a lack of focus, cooperation and leadership.
“And we’re not suffering from that anymore in Colorado. The people are already at work. A lot of the buildings are already there. The programs already exist. We’ve just got to continue to come together to spread our impact,” Gordon said.
Region 14 is preparing its two-year plan, and bringing the needs of several disparate counties together, Hansen said. The plan has to be adequate for each county in the region, but each county also has information that can help others.
“As we look forward, we need to make sure that we raise awareness, No. 1. I think there’s a tendency to pretend like things are OK in some of our rural areas and they’re not,” Hansen said.
“There’s a lot of work to be done, and let’s not fool ourselves. This (settlement) is a large chunk of money, but the individual governments are going to have to start looking at other ways to sustain this. This is a 19-year commitment with these opioid funds, but that is not necessarily enough.
“I think we really have to gain support from all the players to recognize, first, that there is a problem; it is ubiquitous, and we have to do something about it to help our people.”
Rural voices can get drowned out, Hansen said earlier Wednesday, during conference opening remarks.
“It’s why we have to fight even harder to get the credibility we feel like we need here on the Western Slope,” she said.
Gordon would later say that more networking and education makes jurisdictions better able to respond than does dividing into camps and finding reasons to fight each other. “Because our constituents are suffering when that happens.”
In Thornton, the police department is hiring therapists and clinicians as co-responders who can provide mental health and resources on scene with officers. These types of programs were spotlighted Tuesday afternoon, in a panel that included Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall and the co-responder provided by Axis Health.
“There’s absolutely nobody that comes into contact with more people using substances and suffering from addiction than police officers,” Gordon said Wednesday. “The problem is, our only tool in the past has been to arrest them and introduce them to the criminal justice system, which is a mistake. So any police department that’s not actively doing something more is missing out on opportunities.”
The COAC entailed numerous topics related to how Colorado communities are responding to the opioid epidemic, what more can be done, the lived experience of those in recovery from opioid addiction, the effects of social media, prevention, harm-reduction, law enforcement, and overall how the opioid abatement regions can continue to work together.
“That is what this about, so we can open our minds and be willing to hear things that maybe we didn’t agree with, maybe we didn’t believe, but that we are able to change our minds for better things in our communities,” Hansen said, in her opening remarks. “It’s going to take all of us to solve this opioid problem.”
Officials repeatedly said the public must come to terms with the fact that there is a problem.
“It’s also very important for people in your community to understand what is happening,” Weiser said.
“This issue affects many people personally and it’s one that it’s important that we get right and we engage people in a way that we de-stigmatize those who are suffering … that we make sure we all are aligned on basic goals on how we move forward — and there’s nothing better than person-to-person conversations.”