Student enrollment indicates recovery ahead of state’s pupil count

Data depicts the origin of new students enrolling in Montrose County schools this fall as of October 2022. Official state enrollment counts will be presented in December. (Montrose County School District)

Student enrollment is showing signs of recovery in Montrose County School District following record drops during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The total number of students at MCSD surged upward by nearly 8% in Aug. 2021.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?