Student enrollment indicates recovery ahead of state’s pupil count

Student enrollment is showing signs of recovery in Montrose County School District following record drops during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The total number of students at MCSD surged upward by nearly 8% in Aug. 2021.
Compared to the 32% plunge in new students in 2020, the district’s upward trend is so far reinforced with a marginal increase of 0.61% since last year, and 8.57% since 2020.
Total student enrollment, before the state’s official October count, stands at 6,057 students as of Nov. 8, according to MCSD Finance Director Emily Imus.
That number has fluctuated since August’s 6,066 unofficial head count, dipping in September and October. Almost 390 of those students account for new enrollment.
“These enrollment numbers should not be confused with funded pupil count,” Imus said of the Colorado Department of Education’s (CDE) annual public school enrollment snapshot.
Data collected in the annual count is bound closely with monthly state funding, which begins in December, according to the CDE.
The demographics
Formerly homeschooled students only comprise approximately 13% of new registrants — a large proportion of students are transferring from other public schools in Colorado and from out of state.
Total international enrollment tripled and diversified from last year, according to data collected by Suzi King, the district’s data specialist. The district welcomed students from seven new countries from last year.
As of last month’s benchmark, at least 32 international students transferred into MCSD compared to last year’s 10 new students. Seventeen students hailing from Mexico make up the majority of new international students, 13 more than last school year. International enrollment makes up approximately 7% of new enrollment, according to King’s September report.
MCSD is also welcoming at least one each from El Salvador, Spain, Nigeria, Columbia, Austria and Australia, as well as two French students and three Ukrainian students. The exact origins of three students are unknown.
More than 25 states are represented in the new crop of students enrolling in Montrose public schools. Arizona boasts the largest batch of new students (14) followed by 13 from Texas and eight each from Utah and California.
Out-of-state students constitute the second largest group of new students this year, the demographic increasing by 18.4% from last year.
Over 170 students are transferring from around the state — new students from Delta and Grand Junction make up the majority of out-of-district students.
In contrast, new registrants from private and nontraditional schools decreased drastically.
MCSD welcomed at least 96 new students in this demographic compared to the 210 newly enrolled last year. Its largest private/nontraditional sector, homeschoolers, decreased new registrants by 52% as of last month.
Imus plans to present the district’s official enrollment data to MCSD school board directors during the regular December meeting on Dec. 13.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.