After the Montrose High School mascot sub-committee narrowed down the new mascot choice to four options at a December meeting — bulls, raptors, storm and mountain lions — MHS Principal Jim Barnhill said he had a feeling that he didn’t hear enough from students in the process.
Only one student applied to the MHS sub-committee when applications were open in October. (Just half of the total applications to the MHS committee from parents, teachers and community members were accepted.)
Over the past week since school resumed for the new year, Barnhill convened five meetings of students to brainstorm additional mascot alternatives. In addition to the four options already defined by the committee, mavericks, mustangs and red hawks are also in the mix.
MHS staff have also been sent an electronic survey to fill out with their top picks for the mascot.
Barnhill will analyze and collate all of the data he has collected before presenting to the mascot committee at their meeting next week, where he hopes that the group will narrow down the top few choices.
The group will likely meet again before they present at the February school board meeting, where the new mascot will be officially decided. As soon as the new mascot is finalized, work will begin on removing the old logos around the school and ordering new sport uniforms before the June 1 deadline set in the law banning Native American mascots in Colorado.
MHS students were happy to help out with finding a new mascot. Aiden Hutto, a senior who is on student council, appreciates that he can help shape the future of the school and tell the story to his family.
“I’m a senior, so I’m not going to be able to see it, but I have siblings that will still be here,” Hutto said. “I think it’d be cool to say, ‘This used to be the Indians and now it’s something else,’ to my kids.”
The students said that the mascot should be intimidating for when they travel to competitions at other schools, so that you “win the mental game before you’re there,” said junior Jarett Whitcomb, who plays in the marching band.
“We are literally announced as the pride of Montrose High School marching band and we want that to be continued and to still be seen as the pride of Montrose,” said Kenadee Hadelock, another junior in the band. ‘It has a big impact on how we’re viewed when we go to a competition.”
Hadelock said that she’s sad that some of the mascot-related murals around the school will have to be replaced, but that the new mascot is an opportunity for the student community to grow new traditions.
“As juniors, we’ll be starting as the Indians and ending as something else next year, so we get to start the new identity that the school has. It’s a chance for everyone to start over because there could be a ton of stuff associated with Indians and what we’ve done, but we get to say goodbye to all of that and start a new legacy,” Hadelock said.
