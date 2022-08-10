Silence sometimes speaks volumes, and a local nonprofit’s silent disco hopes to educate youths on safety while they dance quietly to their favorite music.
Faultless, a local nonprofit dedicated to prevention education on body safety, digital safety, grooming, sex trafficking, sexual assault, cyberbullying and mental health, is hosting its first youth awareness event on Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater from 7:45 — 9:45 p.m.
The nonprofit partnered with Montrose Recreation District to host the free silent disco dance party and laser light show for all students between 14 and 18.
“I wanted to do something that was fun because it’s such a dark subject. It’s not fun. This isn’t fun,” said Nicole Stone-Lankes, chief conservator of Faultless.
Stone-Lankes established the nonprofit after her own family found healing and support from The Dolphin House Child Advocacy Center. She credited the advocacy center with helping youths and parents heal after trauma.
The silent disco, a first for Montrose, will project informational graphics around the amphitheater as kids dance together with headphones. The event will kick off with a video on consent and follow with preventive information on various subjects, such as which steps to take if assaulted, digital device etiquette, societal issues and how to be a good bystander, said Stone-Lankes.
“It brings it up in a way that I feel like they’re taking in information flashing in front of them,” she said. She added that digital devices, given to children as young as 2, pose digital safety risks that warrant a bigger conversation with young people about awareness.
The nonprofit draws its information from Prevent 360, a child abuse-prevention program that teaches safety and prevention to kindergarteners up to high school seniors. Stone-Lankes said she approached the Montrose school district among other local organizations with the program. If established, it would include knowledge checks at the end of each school year to gauge how well a student retains the information.
“You (can) make sure they have somebody in the school and someone outside of the school they can talk to,” she said. “Really starting to talk about red flags that can come up and what those red flags are, how they can move forward to protecting themselves.”
The event includes free entry for 100 students who present a school ID or driver’s license. As of Tuesday, Stone-Lankes said 30 students had registered online. Many of the students she and her team had approached about the event expressed interest in inviting a friend who had experienced assault, Stone-Lankes said.
The nonprofit founder hopes the silent disco will provide an opportunity for youth to gather and discuss the subject without shame.
“Just from the experience from our family, we know that there are lots of victims out there,” said Stone-Lankes. “It’s time to start talking to each other. Standing up for them, standing up for the survivors. It’s not easy to take the high road and do the right thing, and that’s what we want to help our children and teenagers do.”
Stone-Lankes expressed gratitude to local and regional sponsors (such as Montrose Surf and Cycle, Cimarron Coffee Roasters, Stryker and InSync Media) who contributed to the free event.
