Tucked away in a classroom within the Montrose High School library, a small cadre of students were hard at work fixing a teacher’s MacBook Air.
The screen wasn’t turning on after an unfortunate run-in with coffee, but the students on the Geek Squad were determined to make it work again.
“I think of (the Geek Squad) like a student help desk: students help students if they have problems with Google Classroom, if the internet’s not working, or iPads are acting up,” Sawyer Lutz, an 11th grade student on the squad, said. “We’re who they come to so the teachers don’t have to distract themselves because they’re busy doing teacher things.”
Senior Duncan Canfield added that teachers often bring in their laptops if they spill coffee or stop working. If the students can’t fix the computer, they’ll send it to the district office, but Canfield said they haven’t had to do that in a while.
Lutz, who also works at a cell phone repair shop in town, enjoys making vital technology work again for the people who need it the most.
“I like to make it work again,” Lutz said. “That’s a good feeling when somebody comes in and they’re distressed because something doesn’t work … Being able to bring that back and help them have access to all of their stuff is a pretty cool feeling. It’s nice to be able to fix it all.”
Besides repairing the machines that are vital to the function of the school — in addition to teachers’ laptops, all students are issued iPads — the students work on “passion projects” and curate digital academic portfolios.
“They get to focus on something that they maybe don’t know enough about, but it’s really what their interest is,” said Lori Roberts, the teacher of the class and the digital services librarian at Montrose High School.
After two years in the class, the students have a chance to volunteer with the district’s Information Technology department, which can eventually lead to a job.
Roberts said that the Geek Squad fills an important role at the high school to even the playing field, since some students aren’t as nimble with technology.
“Some kids don’t have WiFi at home, some parents aren’t comfortable with kids being on devices at home. But at school, they get thrown into this spot where they all need to do the same thing and these guys are that person in between who helps kids who don’t have such a strong tech background,” Roberts said.
Some of the students signed up because they’ve been interested in tinkering with computers for a while, but others joined because they had an opening in their schedule.
“I joined Geek Squad on a whim because I needed an extra class,” senior Jacob Kettell said as his peers giggled. “You know, now that I’ve been in here for a bit, it’s actually been a lot of fun working on the individual projects and helping our kids when they come in.”
Experience on Geek Squad has affected junior Alyx Innarelli’s college plans. Innarelli was planning on studying digital art, but has been thinking about studying more about technology as a backup option.
“It’s good to help other people out with their issues: I like being able to fix what they have,” Innarelli said.
Roberts enjoys teaching the students, who(m) she described as “the best of the best kids with the best hearts.”
“I really like facilitating that sense of taking care of others and service to others. The kids know that the only thing they can do to make Ms. Lori angry is to be unkind to someone,” Roberts said.
After the students had been tinkering with the broken laptop throughout the class period, the start-up sound wooshed through the speakers and the screen came to life again.
“It works!” Canfield said.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.