The coronavirus pandemic has impacted education as local districts canceled in-person instruction for the remainder of the year. As students adjust to completing coursework from their living rooms, the coronavirus has presented another challenge for students who are signed up to take Advanced Placement or AP exams, which impacts their college careers.
College Board recently announced testing will move online after 18,000 AP students said they still wanted the opportunity to test this year. According to the College Board website, “We developed secure, online free-response exams for each course.”
Gary Hokit, an AP literature teacher at Montrose High School, has been pleased with the work College Board has done to still provide this opportunity for students.
“Overall, I think College Board has done great for us as well as our administration and am especially proud of how these AP students have stepped up to this challenge,” Hokit said. “It’s a strange circumstance, but everyone has been real creative and flexible in finding ways to continue to become lifelong learners.”
The exams will be open book/open note and have one or two free-response questions students will have to write about and submit within the allotted time. Instead of the typical 3.5 hours, most exams will be 45 minutes, including an additional five minutes to upload work. Students have to set up their online testing system 30 minutes prior to the exam, with exams accessible on a computer, tablet, or smartphone.
For students taking AP world language and culture exams, they will complete two spoken tasks consistent with the free-response questions three and four on the current AP exam.
In preparation for the test coming up May 11-22, teachers, like Dan Herod and Hokit, are sharing College Board videos for students to review.
Herod, an AP physics teacher at Montrose High School, has stayed connected with his students preparing for the AP test through Google Classroom and Zoom, an online video software, as he helps them prepare for this condensed and revised test format.
“For the first few days in March, before spring break, we watched the AP program’s review sessions live together and then I got feedback from students about questions and something new they learned,” he said.
Hokit is offering students credit for working through the activities in the College Board videos.
“These are kind of cool because actual teachers create the videos and provide resource materials that students can download and take part in,” he said. "I've watched several myself and posted them plus the resource materials along with my own personal Cornell notes to go along with them so that kids would have the content and see how to work through other activities they might choose."
As junior Kyler Bronec prepares for the AP physics and AP language exams, he said the Zoom meetings have helped.
“It’s optional, but the kids who want to try to ask questions are able to access that Zoom,” Bronec said. “My AP physics teacher has set up a separate class time for us, which has been great.”
Still, Bronec said it’s hard to prepare when no one has taken an AP test online before.
“The hardest part is not knowing what to expect,” he said. “You have to study a broad spectrum of stuff, but I really haven’t changed my studying habits that much.”
Bronec is focused on applying the material to real world situations, to be prepared for the exams.
“It’s a little bit different because they’ve never given a 45 minute test before, but I don’t think it’ll be too terrible,” he said.
Junior Keegan Goodwin is also grateful for the opportunity and is using the coronavirus-caused school closure as an opportunity to study more.
“It’s definitely different learning online now,” he said. “But, I like that we have more time and more space. I would rather be learning in the classroom, but we have all the extra time to study.”
Goodwin is preparing for the AP language and composition and AP physics exams.
“I would say the hardest part is not having, well yes we can still talk with our teachers, but one of the hardest parts is not having the teachers right there,” Goodwin said. “Technology can glitch at times when you ask a question, so that’s hard.”
While both his language and physics teachers have prepared him for the exam, Goodwin said he is still nervous.
Aside from the pressures to prepare for an AP test, junior Eliram Reyes-Powell has had to learn a second language, English.
Reyes-Powell moved to Colorado from Mexico City in 2018 not knowing how to speak English.
“Last year, the hardest part was the language,” Reyes-Powell said. “I didn’t know English fluently.”
To help him learn English, Reyes-Powell enrolled in AP courses.
“In my AP Physics class, we have to explain a lot of the concepts without using math, so it was a little challenging in the beginning, but it turned out to be really helpful,” he said.
From those classes, Reyes-Powell said it’s helped him get over his nerves and prepare for the exams. He is taking five AP exams: chemistry, physics, calculus, Spanish and computer science.
“I think the online test is good for most of the classes, except for language classes,” he said. “They are only assessing speaking skills, not reading and writing.”
While the AP classes have a rigorous course structure, the students are using the coronavirus situation as an opportunity to be prepared for their tests.
