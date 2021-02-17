Students returned to hybrid learning at Olathe Middle/High School this week using the high school campus after the campus was closed while asbestos was abated.
Possible asbestos debris was discovered in the middle school ceiling Jan. 29 and was confirmed Feb. 1. As a district-contracted environmental engineer and the district determined the extent of asbestos throughout the campus, students were dismissed from in-person instruction as a precaution.
Although OMS will remain closed as the abatement process continues, OMHS’ administration incorporated a hybrid model where students will attend in-person instruction two days and have remote instruction two days a week.
“We are grateful for the patience and flexibility of all Olathe Middle School families during this exceptionally challenging school year,” OMHS’ leadership wrote in the hybrid plan to families. “Through the school district’s ongoing facilities inspection, we have determined that in-person operations and instruction may continue next week (Feb. 15-19) in the high school building for all middle and high school students.”
OHS and OMS students will attend in-person instruction in two-day consecutive intervals. Instruction will look as follows over the next four weeks:
Feb. 15-19: Monday (H.S.), Tuesday (H.S.: parent-teacher conferences remain remote), Wednesday (M.S: parent-teacher conferences remain remote), Thursday (M.S.: half day with students released at noon. Parent-teacher conferences remain remote), and Friday is a vacation day.
Feb. 22-26: Monday (no students), Tuesday (H.S.), Wednesday (H.S.), Thursday (M.S.), and Friday (M.S.)
March 1-5: Monday (H.S.), Tuesday (H.S.), Wednesday (M.S.), Thursday (M.S.), and Friday (H.S.)
March 8-12: Monday (H.S.), Tuesday (M.S.), Wednesday (M.S.), Thursday (H.S.), and Friday is a vacation day.
There will be no changes to the daily bell schedule and class times will remain the same.
For students who ride the bus, the drop off location has been relocated to the east doors exiting to the Quad on the OHS campus. Busses will enter off of Second Street, travel around the OHS gym and drop students off into the Quad. Students will enter the school through the northeast side of the Quad. Busses will exit as normal.
Families who drop off their students, they can continue to use the area in front of the school. Students will enter OHS through the OHS entrance until the main doors can be used.
Meals will continue to be provided with breakfast service determined by Sodexo in the OHS gym. Sack lunches will also be served in the OHS gym. Afterward, students will proceed to the soccer field for recess. Once the cafeteria is cleared for use, food services will resume as normal, including the normal recess area, the plan states.
The hybrid plan also outlines the OHS classroom numbers for OMS teachers.
The school administration notes the plan can and will change over the coming weeks as the situation progresses.
