A traffic study along multiple Townsend Avenue intersections may soon be underway as city staff prepare for short- and long-term improvement plans.
City Engineer Scott Murphy said that intersections at Main Street, South Fifth Street, East Oak Grove Road and Ogden Road would be the primary focus of the traffic study. The project would evaluate current traffic flow and performance at each intersection, determining how best to develop short- and long-term improvement plans for increasing traffic efficiency and pedestrian safety, Murphy told city councilors during Monday’s work session.
According to a project expense report, the intersections are experiencing multiple inefficiencies and delays due to (but not limited to) excessive volume, lack of turn lanes, offset lanes, inadequate queue storage and inadequate pedestrian facilities.
Murphy added that the study would take into account current traffic irregularities caused by the Colorado Department of Transportation’s mill and overlay project along Townsend Avenue.
The city is poised to hire Turnkey Consulting of Mesa to perform the traffic study. The Mesa County consultant proposed $47,220 to complete the project, the lowest of five bids.
The study is projected to be completed by the end of 2022.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
