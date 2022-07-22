Traffic in Montrose

Traffic along South Townsend Avenue on a Wednesday morning. 

 (Paul Hurschmann/Montrose Daily Press)

A traffic study along multiple Townsend Avenue intersections may soon be underway as city staff prepare for short- and long-term improvement plans.

City Engineer Scott Murphy said that intersections at Main Street, South Fifth Street, East Oak Grove Road and Ogden Road would be the primary focus of the traffic study. The project would evaluate current traffic flow and performance at each intersection, determining how best to develop short- and long-term improvement plans for increasing traffic efficiency and pedestrian safety, Murphy told city councilors during Monday’s work session.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

