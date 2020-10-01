Study: Water ‘demand management’ would hit Western Slope ag

A recent study points to fewer agriculture-based jobs and lower livestock production on the Western Slope, if certain “demand management” strategies are implemented with respect to Colorado River water.
State Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, said that although the “Upper Basin Demand Management Economic Study in Western Colorado” study constitutes good start, he fears even more dire effects than what the study’s two scenarios predicted, if farmers are paid to fallow their fields in order to save water for “banking” in Lake Powell or Lake Mead. Among other key findings, the study determined moderate and aggressive demand management would lead to an estimated loss of between 55 and 236 ag-related jobs, respectively.
“I think they ought to take a harder look at it. I want jobs here. That’s what I’m after,” said Catlin.
Colorado is part of the Upper Basin states that are party to the decades-old Colorado River Compact, which allocates the river’s water between those states, Lower Basin states, and part of Mexico.
The Colorado River Basin is in a two-decade long period of drought, with its major reservoirs at Lake Powell and Lake Mead sitting at less than half full. Upper Basin states have floated the idea of paying water users to use less water, and then “bank” that in Lake Powell, which is referred to as demand management.
But the strategy has prompted questions about what would happen on the Western Slope if users were paid to voluntarily fallow their fields. The Colorado River Water Bank Workgroup, which includes the Colorado River District and the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association, commissioned BBC Research and Consulting to examine those questions and secondary economic impacts.
The “Upper Basin Demand Management Economic Study in Western Colorado” looked at what might happen under a moderate demand management program and an aggressive demand management program.
The moderate scenario considered a 25,000 acre-feet per year reduction in consumptive use by Western Colorado ag users for five years and the aggressive scenario considered 25,000 acre-feet per year within each Western Slope river basin for five years.
“Our job is to protect West Slope water users. Studying the potential negative impacts of a new program such as demand management is vital to this work,” said Colorado River District General Manager Andy Mueller in a news release announcing the study.
“This secondary economic impact study ensures that agricultural producers on the West Slope have the information they need to make decisions about their farms and ranches. It’s part of the River District’s ongoing efforts to ensure water security for our farms, ranches, and rural communities.”
Key study findings include:
• To pay producers at a level that they would incentivize participation in such a program, annual payments to irrigators are projected to range from an average of $194 per acre-foot under the moderate scenario to $263 per acre-foot under the aggressive scenario.
• For compensation payments and spending of those payments to benefit the regional economy, funding for those payments must come from outside of Western Colorado. If all that money was raised in Western Colorado, the payments would shift money around within the region, but it would not create a new economic benefit to offset the impacts.
• Growers producing forage crops including grass hay, alfalfa and corn are most likely to take part in such a program compared to fruit growers and small grain producers.
• Reduced production of forage crops, mostly hay, would require fewer purchases of items such as seed, fertilizer, labor, hauling and other services. This in turn could lead to a loss of an estimated 55 agricultural support jobs under a moderate scenario and 236 jobs under the aggressive scenario. Jobs supported by demand management payments could look very different from the jobs currently supported by hay production.
• Under an aggressive demand management scenario, a demand management program could increase local hay prices by about 6% and decrease the regional livestock inventory by about 2%. The potential price and livestock impact under the moderate demand management scenario would be much smaller.
The Colorado River District’s Board of Directors has not weighed in on whether such a program is good for the Western Slope, the district’s news release stresses.
The board is gathering data from efforts like this study to determine if such a program will have negative impacts, and if so, what the scale of those impacts is likely to be.
While the study examined the impacts of fallowing Western Slope agriculture if a demand management program is created in Colorado, Western Colorado agriculture will only be one piece of the solution, per the river district news release.
If such a program is implemented, all types of Colorado River water users in all regions of the state must contribute water to the program. This study is not an endorsement of demand management, but a study of its potential impacts.
Catlin said when fields are not farmed, it leads to less economic activity on Main Street — so what happens to the dollars that are lost there? “We don’t know what demand management is going to look like because the state hasn’t come out with any of its studies,” he said.
“I think this is a good cursory look at what might happen, but it concerns me. Everybody is afraid of buy and dry (buying up ag land for development), but this is actually lease and cease.”
