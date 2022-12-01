An area woman will spend three years on federal probation for her role in a fake invoice scheme that defrauded Western Area Power Authority in Montrose of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Ashley Oldham, also known as Ashley Newman, received a lighter sentence than she might otherwise have, due to her “substantial assistance” to the government, which helped federal prosecutors wrap up the case against the mastermind, Jared Newman. Newman was in June sentenced to 55 months in prison and is on the hook for more than $800,000 in restitution.
Oldham was on Wednesday, Nov. 30, sentenced on her earlier plea to theft of government property. She also was ordered to pay $87,516 in restitution, joint and severally with Jared Newman — the amount WAPA had paid as the result of fake invoices Oldham created as part of the scam.
The phony billing scheme entailed Jared Newman enlisting others to create businesses through which to submit invoices to WAPA and collect payment on goods the government says never were delivered. (At his sentencing, Newman’s attorneys contended he had delivered some of the goods that were billed.)
Fellow defendants Oldham, her husband Jacob Newman, John Atwood, Maranda Fraze, Charles Branson and Britni Branson pocketed some of these payments, kicking back the bulk of them to Jared Newman. With Wednesday’s hearing, all have since been sentenced for theft of government property, with all but Jacob Newman receiving probation; he was sentenced to 15 months in prison.
Unlike some of the other defendants, Oldham was not ordered to complete any home detention, also because of her cooperation and other factors.
A final defendant, Matthew Cline, has pleaded not guilty to aiding and abetting wire fraud. A motions hearing has been set for January.
In all, WAPA paid about $872,000 over the course of more than three years, based on the false invoices, of which Newman pocketed roughly $652,000.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Tim Neff said in filings that Oldham’s assistance in the case included a detailed statement about her role in and knowledge of the scheme.
According to court documents, Oldham explained she began working with Jared Newman, her brother-in-law, at the WAPA warehouse in 2015. Jared Newman approached her and her husband with an offer to help them make extra income for their family.
Oldham told federal authorities Newman said she could make money by processing government credit card payments using a business bank account, but to keep it on the lowdown.
“(Oldham) further understood from her communications with (Jared) Newman that she was ‘to keep things quiet’ about the nature of their business transactions,” Neff said.
Newman instructed Oldham to incorporate a business with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, open a business bank account and create a merchant account to receive credit card payments.
“During the course of the scheme, the defendant fabricated a number of bogus invoices at the direction of (Jared) Newman, which she provided to WAPA, requesting payments,” Neff wrote in a Nov. 18 motion for a “downward departure” that, once granted, knocked down Oldham’s sentencing range by two offense levels.
Similar to multiple other defendants in the case, Oldham did not in fact provide actual goods and services to WAPA, but collected payments for them and passed the majority of these to Jared Newman, keeping a small bit for herself.
According to her own court filings, Oldham created a company called Pinnacle, through which she billed 30 transactions, totaling $87,516. She kept about $15,400, with Jared Newman getting the rest.
Newman, the government said, told Oldham to cover it up by putting false entries on the memo lines of the checks she used to give him his share.
Her willingness to tell the USAO what happened assisted with the prosecution and “was an important component” in Newman’s own decision to plead guilty. Oldham’s information incriminated him and that information was otherwise unknown, Neff said in the motion.
Oldham has further made herself available to testify against Newman and others in the scheme; also, her cooperation helped federal agents rapidly understand the methods Newman was using, as well as better grasp the relationships in the scheme.
Neff did not oppose Oldham’s motion for a variance that would allow her to receive probation. He stated in response to her Nov. 16 motion that Oldham led a primarily law-abiding life; had overcome a “serious substance abuse problem” and maintained steady employment, along with a stable marriage.
Nor did Oldham violate the conditions of her pretrial release in the WAPA case, despite the span of almost two years between the charges and the resolution, Neff said, concluding that the variance Oldham sought was warranted.
“Ms. Newman (Oldham) deeply regrets her involvement in the offense and will continue to bear the repercussions of her involvement in it,” defense attorney Martha Eskesen wrote in the Nov. 16 motion for variance.
“Like the related defendants, Ms. Newman started out trying to do something that she thought was legitimate and positive, i.e.: establishing a business and filling out orders for products, and was manipulated by Jared Newman to further the scheme he concocted to steal money from the federal government. By promising Ms. Newman a financial benefit, which at first appeared legitimate to her, she went along with it and benefited from it.”
Oldham’s case concluded with sentencing within 50 minutes of the hearing Wednesday. Telephonic access was not available and the Daily Press was unable to attend in person.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.