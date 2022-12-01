An area woman will spend three years on federal probation for her role in a fake invoice scheme that defrauded Western Area Power Authority in Montrose of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Ashley Oldham, also known as Ashley Newman, received a lighter sentence than she might otherwise have, due to her “substantial assistance” to the government, which helped federal prosecutors wrap up the case against the mastermind, Jared Newman. Newman was in June sentenced to 55 months in prison and is on the hook for more than $800,000 in restitution.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

