A man reportedly having suicidal thoughts is accused of going on a “spree” Tuesday, in which he’s said to have crashed a stolen truck into two vehicles and a fence before going home and allegedly choking his father during a fight over pills.
According to police, the series of incidents involving Jaydon Miskovich, 18, culminated in him breaking free of officers outside of the hospital to where he’d been taken for medical clearance before being booked into jail. They chased him to the street and one of them sustained minor injuries while corralling him.
Miskovich was detained on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder; second-degree assault; aggravated motor vehicle theft; robbery; reckless endangerment; reckless driving; third-degree assault; misdemeanor menacing; escape; resisting arrest; obstructing a peace officer; driving under the influence; failing to notify police of an accident; failure to provide information after a vehicle crash and driving without a valid license.
Formal charges are pending. They are to be filed by March 17. Miskovich remained in jail Wednesday on a $60,000 cash-only bond.
Miskovich created an “extreme public safety risk” for other motorists and, by allegedly placing his father in a chokehold and declaring he intended to kill him, endangered the other man’s life, Montrose Police Cmdr. Matt Smith said.
A hit-and-run crash shortly after noon Tuesday brought police to the 600 block of East Main Street. There, a person reported that a green pickup struck his or her car and took off. A short time later, the same truck reportedly crashed into a city trash truck on 64.50 Road and again departed the scene.
The driver of the first involved vehicle reported the truck’s driver appeared to be a teenager and the trash truck’s driver described a white male with long hair.
As officers investigated, they were alerted to yet another crash, this time involving a fence that a green pickup struck after driving through yards on Haystack Road, taking out a few trash receptacles at the same time.
Officer Taylor Deines spotted the suspect vehicle parked facing the wrong direction on Branding Iron Drive; its door was ajar and the driver was nowhere in sight.
A shaken man then emerged from a nearby home; he reported he owned the vehicle, but had not been driving — and that his son had just assaulted him, Deines said in an arrest affidavit. The man identified his son as Miskovich and informed Deines the younger man had ingested several pills in a possible suicide attempt.
The man later told the officer that Miskovich had been behaving erratically in the home earlier Tuesday morning after reportedly taking Xanax and trying to get more. The younger man asked his father if he could take the truck, but was told no — Miskovich was only allowed in the vehicle as a passenger, according to the affidavit.
Miskovich’s father woke up about 10 minutes before Deines arrived. The affidavit says at that time, a “stumbling” Miskovich came through the door and reported wrecking the truck. He began going through drawers to find prescription pills and threatening suicide, per the document.
The man attempted to stop Miskovich from taking the medication, which another person in the home needed.
Miskovich then allegedly “punched and struck” his father several times, got behind the other man and placed him in what Deines described as a rear-naked choke.
“Jaydon bent his arm around (man’s) neck, applying pressure to (his) neck with both his forearm and bicep,” the officer wrote in the affidavit. The older man was temporarily unable to breathe until he turned his head and grabbed Miskovich’s arm, the document says.
Miskovich allegedly told his father and a woman in the home that he would kill them “and specifically told (man) he would snap his neck. (Father) believed Jaydon would in fact try to kill him based on the totality of Jaydon’s threats and actions,” Deines wrote.
Miskovich allegedly continued to demand the prescription medication during an altercation that went from room to room and upended the living room sofa when they fell into it.
The fight ended when Miskovich’s father surrendered the medication — the only thing he could think of to do, the man told Deines.
Officers first were told Miskovich could be in the garage, but after he did not respond to commands to come out of it, they learned he was likely in his bedroom.
Deines told other officers to get out of the home and set up a perimeter until Miskovich could be located. With the family’s help, he reached Miskovich by phone.
Miskovich agreed to come out, ultimately emerging peacefully.
Because of the reported overdose attempt, Miskovich was taken to the hospital. When police interviewed him there, Miskovich denied fighting with his father and consuming pills or alcohol. He further denied choking his father.
When he was told he could not phone his dad, Miskovich allegedly said he would “lose it and make bad decisions” without the phone call. Deines noted Miskovich tensing up and trying to break the handcuff chain; the officer calmed him by saying he would call his father, although he did not do so.
The suspect went on to cry about his father’s health arising from a previous medical condition and to say that he would not kill himself if he went home, but that he would if he was going to go to jail.
“Jaydon pleaded for me to allow him to go home. I told him multiple times that could not happen and he was going to jail,” Deines wrote.
Deines and Office Brett Suppes obtained medical clearance to take Miskovich to jail. As they walked out of the doors, Miskovich reportedly broke free and ran across the parking lot to South Fourth and Lot Streets, where he was tackled.
After the officers raised him to his feet, Miskovich reportedly went limp and had to be partly carried. “Jaydon continued yelling to kill and shoot him,” the affidavit states.
Miskovich allegedly remained uncooperative and had to be hobbled within the patrol vehicle, but on the way to jail, slipped free of his cuffs and pulled the hobble out of the doorframe. Once at jail, he allegedly fought with jail staff before being placed into holding.
Smith on Wednesday praised the officers’ handling of the situation and their commitment to public safety. That commitment extends to suspects, he said.
“Public safety doesn’t just start and stop with victims of the crime. Sometimes that extends to people who are accused of crimes,” Smith said.
“They are part of our public and we are concerned (that) when someone allegedly steals a vehicle and puts other people at risk, that person can be putting themselves at extreme risk as well.
“That’s not to discount the victim. It’s one of those (situations) where we have concern on all sides.”
The alleged conduct was of further concern, Smith also said.
“We fear the worst but fortunately for today, no one during this part of the incident was injured,” he said, referring to the vehicle crashes. “It was a criminal episode that was spread out in our community. That’s extremely concerning.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.