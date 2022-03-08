One person died in the March 4 shooting that brought police to the Black Canyon Estates manufactured home community; the manner of death is pending the results of an autopsy conducted Monday, March 7.
“While we don’t have the final determination, all of the investigation so far points to that this was self-inflicted,” Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall said Tuesday, March 8. “We aren’t searching for suspect. We don’t believe the public is in danger in any way, but we are waiting on final results of the post-mortem before the final determination.”
Police responded to the residential community on East U.S. 50 the evening of March 4, upon the report of an incident involving a firearm. They ultimately located a person inside of a vehicle, who was deceased.
Because they had been told of a death and that a firearm was involved, police responded in accordance with standard procedure: as though it could be an active scene. Officers used a drone to help assess the situation and once it appeared reasonably safe, they approached the vehicle.
“We had already determined life-saving efforts probably would not be successful. It was about safety first for our citizens and responding law enforcement officers,” Hall said.
Although the Montrose Police Department has a co-responder program through which a mental health professional can respond with officers, it isn’t standard procedure to deploy the co-responder before a situation has been made safe.
In this case, it was not considered immediately safe and once it was, Hall said, nothing could be done for the individual.
“When these things happen, they’re always tragic. I would remind our public there are several different outlets for crisis intervention resources,” Hall said.
The Center for Mental Health operates a 24-hour crisis and support line at 970-252-6220. As well, it operates a 24-hour crisis intervention center at 300 N. Cascade Ave., Montrose.
Information about non-emergency services can be accessed by calling the center at 970-252-3200.
The National Suicide Prevention line is 800-273-8255. The Colorado Crisis and Support Line is 844-493-8255 (TALK) or text 741741 for a crisis counselor.
Editor’s note: The Montrose Daily Press does not routinely report suicides or suspected suicides; however, there are exceptions, such as when an incident prompts a large-scale law enforcement response, which in turn prompts questions from the community and an initial news story.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone