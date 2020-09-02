One civil suit arising from child abuse allegations at a former Montrose daycare has been dismissed, while a second has been put on hold, pending resolution of the criminal cases against an ex-employee and the owner.
Tender Hearts Preschool and Childcare Center fell under scrutiny last year, after the employee, Carolina Jaramillo, was charged with felony child abuse. She is next due in court Sept. 28.
Jaramillo, who supervised the infant room, was accused of slapping and hitting a baby girl, breaking her arms; police said the conduct was captured on surveillance video.
The daycare’s owner, Deborah Martinez, promptly fired Jaramillo. She closed Tender Hearts roughly one year ago.
Earlier this year, Martinez was herself charged with one count of child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury and four misdemeanor abuse counts. Martinez is not accused of inflicting injury, but of causing children to be placed in an unsafe situation. She has pleaded not guilty and is set for trial starting next year.
Julie Beebe, the mother of the injured infant girl, was first to sue Tender Hearts.
Later, Patricia Garcia, the mother of a young boy who went to Tender Hearts also sued, alleging Jaramillo had injured the child and that Martinez was liable for employing her. Her son was so traumatized by what happened that she can no longer leave him with third parties, Garcia’s suit says.
The Beebe suit was recently dismissed with prejudice, under a stipulated agreement, court records show.
The stipulation states the claims between parties “have been resolved” so dismissal was desired, with each party to bear its own costs and fees.
District Judge Mary Deganhart issued an order Aug. 12, granting the motion for dismissal with prejudice, which means the action cannot be refiled.
A stay was issued in the Garcia suit on Aug. 17.
Martinez through her attorneys filed a motion in July, which argued that the civil action should be stayed pending the outcome of the criminal case, otherwise, Martinez would incur “substantial prejudice.”
If both the civil and criminal actions were to proceed at the same time, Martinez would be grappling with competing advice from her attorneys in each matter —her criminal defense team would recommend that she invoke her right to remain silent for all questions related to Jaramillo and the alleged abuse, and her civil attorneys would likely recommend that she waive her Fifth Amendment rights.
Martinez should not be forced into such a compromising situation, the motion for stay argued.
Jaramillo’s attorneys later filed a joinder in the motion. The document says the concerns raised apply equally to Jaramillo’s Fifth Amendment rights.
Garcia’s attorneys contended, however, that the motion was premature, since neither defendant had actually asserted Fifth Amendment rights.
But Deganhart in her order granting the stay said courts have inherent power to issue stays in the interest of justice.
Although putting a civil action on hold during the pendency of a criminal case is an “extraordinary remedy,” it sometimes is necessary, Deganhart’s order granting the stay says.
The judge found “significant” overlap of issues between the lawsuit and the criminal cases, which relate to the same underlying allegations.
The Fifth Amendment concerns outweighed Garcia’s interest in having the matter proceed as soon as possible, Deganhart’s order said.
The attorneys are to inform the court once the criminal proceedings have been resolved; at that point, the stay could be lifted.
