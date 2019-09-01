A former Gunnison resident was the victim of false arrest and excessive force, according to a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court May 28.
Clare Ann Hein alleges Wesley Hersberger violated her Fourth Amendment rights by arresting her without cause when she attempted to complain about loud music Sept. 29, 2017. She alleges the deputy threw her to the ground and then other officers began searching her vehicle without a warrant.
She is suing Hersberger in his individual capacity and his official capacity as a Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Hein is also suing the GCSO, claiming the agency was negligent in hiring Hersberger despite a past misdemeanor conviction, and for failing to correctly train and supervise him.
Hersberger through his attorneys has denied the allegations. The GCSO, meanwhile, filed a motion Aug. 5 to dismiss the claims against it.
According to Hein’s complaint, she was recovering from painful dental work Sept. 29, 2017 when loud music sounded out from a soccer field next to her condo — a recurring problem for her on game days for Western Colorado College. She proceeded to the field to complain to officials, and, after being “ignored” by someone she thought was an official, went to the press box and complained to people there, prompting others to call police with their own complaints.
Hersberger responded; by the time he did, Hein was already walking back to her car with her key out, but when she saw him, turned around in hopes he could tell her whether the music could be played as loudly as the university wanted during games, attorney Roger Sagal wrote in the 2019 lawsuit.
Hersberger was “unsympathetic and rude,” the suit alleges and Hein asked for his badge number.
Even though she didn’t pose a threat, Hersberger grabbed the then-71-year-old woman’s hand, twisted it and kicked her legs from beneath her, the complaint alleges. The deputy allegedly got on top of Hein and pushed her head into the ground, ordering her to drop her car key and a mailbox key.
Hersberger continued to apply pressure, putting Hein “in so much pain she was terrified that he was going to cripple her,” Sagal said. Despite her agony, she opened her hand enough to let the keys drop.
Other officers responded and Hersberger reportedly demanded her ID.
“Grimacing in pain, Ms, Hein informed the officers that her ID was in her wallet in her car; however, Ms. Hein told the officers they would need a warrant if they wanted to search her car. The officers ignored her,” the suit alleges.
The officers opened up her car, searched it, rummaged through her purse and took out her ID; they also went through Hein’s cell phone, Sagal alleged.
“Meanwhile, Deputy Hersberger handcuffed Ms. Hein, forced her to her feet and sarcastically stated to her, ‘My badge number is 112,’” the complaint states.
Sagal says his client was never told she was under arrest, nor given a Miranda warning, even though she was cuffed and not free to leave.
Hein was bruised, cut up and subsequently diagnosed with a concussion, yet it was only after jail staff saw her picking grass, dirt and blood out of her mouth and off of her face that she was asked whether she needed medical attention, the suit also alleges.
Hersberger’s report of the arrest does not allege Hein acted threateningly, Sagal also said, yet she was “falsely charged” with obstruction of a peace officer.
This charge was dismissed, but not before she had to retain attorneys.
The complaint also alleges there is a recorded dispatch call in which people can be heard laughing about Hersberger using a “straight-arm bar takedown” on Hein.
The GCSO should not have hired Hersberger, or, at least, should have better supervised him, because of he had been convicted of third-degree assault prior to being hired, Sagal argues.
The complaint says that in 2009, Hersberger assaulted another man during a fight at a bar. He ultimately was sentenced to probation.
“By law, Deputy Hersberger’s third-degree assault conviction precludes him from becoming POST certified without a special waiver,” Sagal wrote, referring to the Peace Officer Standard and Training board.
The Colorado Attorney General’s Office directed the Montrose Daily Press to submit a written request for Hersberger’s POST certification records; this request could not be fulfilled prior to deadline.
The lawsuit goes on to say that while Hein was still fighting the case against her, the prosecution did not disclose the deputy’s prior conviction; instead, one of her defense attorneys uncovered the information and the case against her was dismissed.
Since being injured, Hein said through her attorney she has suffered physically and emotionally and became so afraid of police that she moved away.
Hersberger acted under the color of law when he allegedly used excessive force against Hein, despite knowing such force was unlawful, she contends. The complaint accuses Hersberger of malicious, callous and reckless conduct, in violation of Hein’s Fourth Amendment rights.
Further, Hein was within her rights to complain about the music, yet Hersberger “effected an unlawful seizure” when he slammed her down, cuffed her and put her in his patrol unit, Sagal wrote.
The complaint also alleges a Fourth Amendment violation over the search of Hein’s vehicle without a warrant, consent, or exigent circumstances; Hersberger, the complaint says, failed to stop this search, despite knowing there was no probable cause.
The GCSO was “deliberately indifferent by engaging in unsafe hiring practices” by hiring a person who is presumptively ineligible for POST certification, the lawsuit also alleges.
The agency is also accused of deliberate failure to properly train or supervise Hersberger.
“The lack of training of (Hersberger) is evidenced by the violent response he had while on duty and engaging with Ms. Hein, a 71-year-old woman with no criminal history but with an extensive history of medical issues,” Sagal wrote in the complaint.
Both defendants pushed back in recent filings.
Hersberger’s attorney William O’Connell in an August response said Hein failed to state a claim eligible for legal relief and none of her allegations rise to a constitutional violation; plus, his client is entitled to qualified immunity as an individual.
The claims against him in his official capacity duplicate those against the GCSO and should be dismissed, the document also says:
“At all times … Hersberger acted in accordance with all common law statutory and constitutional obligations without any intent to cause (Hein) harm.”
The filing further says he did not use any more force than was reasonably necessary under the circumstances and he acted lawfully with respect to seizure of Hein or her property.
The sheriff’s office, in its August motion to dismiss, argues Hein did not state a plausible claim against it or assert sufficient facts to prove liability.
“A public entity is not liable merely because its employees may have violated a constitutional right,” attorney Josh Marks wrote, citing case law. Instead, Hein simply makes conclusory statements and without them, her claims fall apart.
“The mere fact that Deputy Hersberger engaged in assaultive behavior and had pled guilty to a misdemeanor prior to being employed is insufficient to articulate an entity liability theory for deliberate indifference as to hiring,” the motion states.
Rather, legal precedent requires that use of force be the “plainly obvious” result of a hiring decision and Hein’s complaint offers no proof of that.
Hersberger’s conduct as a civilian does not make it plainly obvious he would use excessive force as a law enforcement officer, Marks said.
The plaintiff’s response to the GCSO motion is due Sept. 27.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer.
