Suit: San Juan Living Center’s parent company failed to stop sexual harassment; retaliated against employee

The company operating a local assisted living facility is accused of not doing enough to prevent female employees from being subjected to “severe and/or pervasive” sexual harassment, and of retaliating against a worker who complained.
Sava SeniorCare, which operates San Juan Living Center in Montrose, knew its female employees were being sexually harassed by clients, but did not take reasonable steps to prevent it, instead counseling the women to “be nice” to the clients or take their behavior as a compliment, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleges in a federal complaint filed Thursday.
The EEOC complaint names Sava SeniorCare Montrose San Juan Operating Co. LLC, Sava SeniorCare Administrative Services LLC and Sava Senior Care LLC, which does business here as San Juan Living Center.
The suit alleges Sava SeniorCare not only disregarded the sexual harassment of female employees, but that the company fired one of them, Lily Wiesmann, for attempting to make a complaint, thereby violating the law.
The EEOC complaint accuses Sava SeniorCare of creating a hostile work environment for the women because of their sex, and of retaliating against Weismann for opposing the harassment.
“Employers must ensure that their employees can work in an environment free from sexual harassment,” regional attorney Mary Jo O’Neill of the EEOC’s Phoenix District Office said in a provided statement.
“When an employer learns that an employee is being sexually harassed, the employer must act immediately regardless of whether the alleged harasser is a manager, employee, or client.”
"To date, neither SavaSeniorCare nor San Juan Living Center has been served with the complaint, so at this point I am unable to comment regarding the allegations in the complaint," Annaliese Impink, spokesperson for SavaSeniorCare and San Juan Living Center, said.
Weismann had worked at San Juan Living Center since 2009. Starting in August 2016, she was subjected to unwelcome sexual conduct from clients of the skilled nursing facility, the complaint says. This included being groped; having a resident expose himself; a resident who asked her for a sexual favor; sexually suggestive comments and a request to bathe with her.
Other women working at the center were subjected to similar types of sexual harassment; this included an incident during which a client threw semen at one of the women, the complaint says.
“ … the sexual harassment of Wiesmann and other female employees was widely known to employees and managers of the San Juan Living Center,” the complaint says. “Wiesmann and other female employees also frequently reported the sexual harassment to management of the San Juan Living Center. The sexual harassment was so open, notorious and frequent that defendants knew or should have known about it.”
But Sava SeniorCare failed to take the correct steps to stop or remedy the harassment, instead telling the women “to be nice to the residents or to treat the harassing behavior as a compliment,” the EEOC alleges.
The complaint also alleges managers at the facility admitted there were steps that could have been taken to prevent further harassment.
In April 2017, Wiesmann reported an incident of sexual harassment after a client attempted to grope her and persisted as she tried to avoid the client.
Later that day, Wiesmann was called to the office. The EEOC complaint says when Wiesmann tried to describe what happened, a manager interrupted and told her to clock out and leave. She was suspended without pay and fired April 24.
Her sexual harassment report was protected conduct under law. Her suspension and termination were made because of that report, and therefore were unlawful and “done with malice or with reckless indifference to Wiesmann’s federally protected rights,” the EEOC alleges.
The suit seeks an injunction preventing Sava SeniorCare from employment practices that discriminate on basis of sex, and also an injunction preventing retaliating against employees for engaging in federally protected activity, such as reporting sexual harassment.
The EEOC further seeks an order requiring the defendants to implement policies that provide equal employment opportunities for all regardless of sex, in order to “eradicate” the effects of Sava SeniorCare’s past and present unlawful practices.
The complaint demands backpay for Wiesmann, as well as punitive damages for her and other female employees. It also seeks compensation for the women for the losses they suffered due to the alleged unlawful employment practices.
“It is absolutely critical that employers develop policies and procedures to ensure that employees who report harassment are not punished for doing so,” Amy Burkholder, director of EEOC’s Denver Field Office, said, also in a provided statement.
“Employees should be applauded for coming forward but, too often, we see employees punished for protesting illegal discrimination.”
