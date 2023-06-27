Two lawsuits have been filed against Ridgway restaurant Tacos del Gnar after patrons came down with the parasitic infection of Cyclospora. 

Outbreaks of the infection pop up nearly every year in Colorado, according to Montrose County Public Health Director Jim Austin, and the state’s Department of Public Health and Environment is currently investigating one on the Western Slope. Of over 80 confirmed or suspected cases, at least 58 occurred in people who ate at the popular taco restaurant.



