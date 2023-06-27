Two lawsuits have been filed against Ridgway restaurant Tacos del Gnar after patrons came down with the parasitic infection of Cyclospora.
Outbreaks of the infection pop up nearly every year in Colorado, according to Montrose County Public Health Director Jim Austin, and the state’s Department of Public Health and Environment is currently investigating one on the Western Slope. Of over 80 confirmed or suspected cases, at least 58 occurred in people who ate at the popular taco restaurant.
According to a press release from CDPHE, Colorado averages 63 cases per year of cyclospora, which infects the small intestine and causes symptoms like diarrhea, strong bowel movements, cramps, gas, fatigue and body aches.
The lawsuits, filed on behalf of Grand Junction resident Walter Wilson and Ridgway resident Patricia Pitts, claim Gnar and 10 other “John Doe Defendants” were negligent, breached product warranties and are liable for the contaminated food.
Both suits look similar, and were filed by the same attorneys: John Riley and Jason Kennedy of Denver-based firm Montgomery Little & Soran, PC and Seattle-based William D. Marler of Marler Clark Inc., PS. The Washingtonian will need to file to represent the plaintiffs “pro hac vice,” meaning in a jurisdiction outside of his practice area.
“Plaintiff has suffered damages as the direct result of the tortious and unlawful acts and omissions of Defendants, including, without limitation, past and future damages for the loss of enjoyment of life, pain and suffering, mental anxiety and distress, past and future economic loss, past and future damages for medical-related expenses, travel-related expenses, permanent physical injury, and any other damages for which the law provides relief,” Wilson’s suit reads.
The suits address Gnar and the “Doe defendants,” classified as the other parts of the supply chain including growers, suppliers, manufacturers, etc that made the food and ingredients that ultimately led to the plaintiffs’ illnesses.
Each suit demands a trial by jury and includes in the “Prayer for Relief” section that plaintiffs hope to be compensated for damages, legal and expert fees and any other relief deemed “necessary and proper.”
Three claims are made in each suit. The first is that defendants are liable for the sickness caused by their sale of a defective food product. The second is that the infected food was not fit for human consumption, thus selling breached an implied warranty. The third is that defendants have a duty to exercise “reasonable care,” in the production and distribution processes and that they were negligent in this area.
However, health officials have been quick to point out they don’t believe Gnar is at fault, and the restaurant has switched producers and cooperated fully with state health investigators.
According to Austin, the outbreaks are usually tied to fresh produce and sanitation issues in the supply process, not poor handling practices at the restaurant.
“This was a supply issue, not a problem with the restaurant,” he said.
