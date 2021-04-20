Montrose city councilors met Monday for their regular work session.
During the meeting, new city employees were introduced to council members, including two new police officers Bobbie Rossiter and Ruben Trujillo.
Also introduced were new Community Program Specialist Briceida Ortega, Public Works Customer Service Representative Kristen Bovre, and BCGC Line Cook Lucy Fresquez.
Councilors listened to planning commission applicant interviews and will vote on which of the six applicants will fill the open position currently available, as well as filling an alternate position.
Updates to Municipal Code Sections 1-2-4 and 1-9-3
Changes to the Municipal Code were brought forward for discussion. Council members will consider if the Municipal Code needs to be amended to reflect a more current language that better serves Montrose.
Amendments include correcting meeting dates and times for both work sessions and regular city council meetings.
Wastewater treatment plant centrifuge repair
City councillors discussed a recommendation to approve an agreement with Dairy Specialists in an amount not to exceed $70,000 for repairs to the Centrysis Centrifuge #1 at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
A centrifuge is a machine with a rotating container that applies centrifugal force to its contents, typically to separate fluids of different densities such as separating liquids from solids.
The purpose of the two on-site centrifuges is to dewater the biosolids created during a treatment process. The biosolids are composted to Class “A” standards and reused as soil amendments.
Both centrifuges were installed in 2009 and 2010, and the second one was rebuilt in 2020.
A recent inspection of the first centrifuge showed damaged tiles, bearing vibration and pitting on the scroll assembly, which could put the wastewater treatment process at risk.
Repairs are estimated to take four to six weeks to complete, during which time the city will rely on the second centrifuge, which remains in excellent condition.
Plans for a return to open meetings
City councilors discussed reopening Montrose City Council meetings to the public on May 3 and May 4 for the next work session and regular meeting. Mayor Doug Glaspell said that meetings may still be available over Zoom due to its popularity.
The public is asked to observe social distancing guidelines.
Future topics
May 3 ーCity Council will hear applicant interviews for former Roy Anderson’s open position
May 4 ー City Council vacancy appointment; Mental Health Month proclamation; New Lodging and Entertainment Liquor License application
May 17 ー Municipal Court annual report; Special events alcohol permit for FUNC Fest
May 18 ー Youth City Council report to City Council
June 1 ー Fireworks display permit
July 4 ー City plans on hosting a parade and annual fireworks display this year
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.