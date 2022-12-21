roofing lawsuit settlement

Centennial Middle School students prepare for instruction at the Montrose Pavilion on March 17, 2021. Seventh and eighth graders attended school at the Pavilion after unsafe asbestos was found in the building. (Josue Perez/Montrose Daily Press file photo) 

Asbestos abatement work in Centennial Middle School is expected to take place during the 2023 summer. The abatement work, conducted by Valley Restoration, is taking place in the school’s gym, according to the project’s proposal.

The area will be used by Exceptional Student Services in delivering services to students with severe needs.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?