Centennial Middle School students prepare for instruction at the Montrose Pavilion on March 17, 2021. Seventh and eighth graders attended school at the Pavilion after unsafe asbestos was found in the building. (Josue Perez/Montrose Daily Press file photo)
Asbestos abatement work in Centennial Middle School is expected to take place during the 2023 summer. The abatement work, conducted by Valley Restoration, is taking place in the school’s gym, according to the project’s proposal.
The area will be used by Exceptional Student Services in delivering services to students with severe needs.
Montrose County School District board members approved funds from the district’s deferred maintenance account in the amount of $26,300 during a Dec. 13 regular meeting. This amount excludes any unforeseen conditions that may present during the abatement process.
Valley Restoration will remove approximately 650 combined square feet of asbestos and asbestos-containing material (ACM) in the school’s gym, as well as five interior door frames surrounded by ACM. The proposal also notes plans for removing four exterior transite panels.
MCSD plans to contract with outside agencies once the abatement is completed to redo the ceiling, block the doorways prepped by Valley Restoration, coat the floor with an epoxy covering (or similar flooring) and remodel the bathroom.
All asbestos waste will be disposed of at an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved landfill.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
