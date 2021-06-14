Sunday fire guts apartment

The Montrose Police Department is investigating the cause of a Sunday house fire that gutted a small converted apartment and displaced the tenant.
Montrose Fire Protection District crews responded to alarms at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday, arriving within five minutes to the 1000 block of South Third St.
There, they found a garage in the rear that had been converted to a small apartment ablaze, with heavy flames showing on two sides. The firefighters knocked down the fire with hand lines and then searched the interior to make sure no one was still inside and in need of help. The lone tenant lost his or her home.
At the scene, someone in a blanket sat on the lawn shared with the two-unit home at the front of the property as police walked the back yard with flashlights.
The blaze was brought under control within 18 minutes. Crews remained on the scene until 4:50 a.m.
The cause has not been determined and the matter was turned over to police for further investigation, Fire Chief Tad Rowan said.
