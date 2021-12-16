Sunset Mesa body-scheme defendant again seeks trial delay

One of two women federally indicted over an alleged scheme involving the sale of human remains wants to push her trial date beyond the current setting.
Shirley Koch, through a Dec. 15 motion, seeks to postpone the Feb. 7, 2022 trial and instead, have a status conference set toward the end of a 180-day period after that date.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office opposes the request and was given until Dec. 20 to file a formal response.
Koch’s codefendant, her daughter Megan Hess, does not oppose the motion.
The motion specifically asks for the trial to be continued, along with associated filing deadlines, including the final preparatory and change of plea hearing, which is now set for Jan. 25. (The hearing scheduled does not necessarily mean Koch will change her plea.)
If Koch’s request is granted, it will mark the fifth time trial in the case has been postponed.
Hess formerly operated Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose and the associated Donor Services Inc., which was described as accepting non-transplant human tissue for purposes such as research. The government alleges she and Koch operated a years-long scheme to obtain human remains and sell them for profit without securing permission of next of kin, or informing the families.
The FBI served warrants at the businesses in 2018 and the women were indicted in 2020. They are charged with six counts of aiding and abetting mail fraud — relating to the remains of more than 30 decedents — and three counts of aiding and abetting transportation of hazardous materials, relating to the shipment of three decedents who had hepatitis C.
They deny the allegations.
The reports of “body brokering” spawned multiple civil suits with a similar set of allegations: Sunset Mesa agreed to cremate deceased individuals, but instead harvested their bodies or parts of their bodies and sold them without proper notification or consent from the next of kin, plus in many instances, returned incorrect cremains or substances other than human ashes.
Four of those suits have so far resulted in default judgments collectively totaling in the millions; another two are pending. The allegations in them are denied by Hess, her mother, and her father, Alan Koch, who is also named as a defendant. (Alan Koch has not been criminally charged.)
Koch’s attorneys in the Dec. 15 motion for an extension of the federal trial cited the withdrawal of Koch’s previous counsel and the fairly recent appointment of new attorneys. They said that, coupled with the mountains of material in the case, requires additional time to allow Koch to prepare a defense.
One of the attorneys, Martha Eskesen, was appointed in June, but the motion argues: “due to conflicts with Ms. Koch’s prior counsel, little progress was made on the defense of this case.” Accordingly, just like Koch’s second attorney, Thomas Goodreid, Eskesen is “effectively commencing only now with full representation of Ms. Koch.”
The pair have extensive material to review, investigate and digest: about 256,974 pages and 403 media files — a tally excluding any attachments within emails. Their investigator will have to travel to the Western Slope, where the bulk of the conduct alleged occurred, which will take time.
Further, the new defense team is only seeking a 180-day extension to set a status conference and not the 623 days the case has already been continued due to all the prior extensions.
“In sum, given the nature of this case, the volume of discovery and the history of Ms. Koch’s defense in this matter to date, a 180-day extension of time from the current trial date is necessary for her new defense team to get up to speed and provide an adequate defense,” Eskesen and Goodreid wrote.
They therefore requested excluding 180 days from the February trial date from the computation for speedy trial.
The motion advances the now-familiar argument that the ends of justice as articulated outweigh the public and the defendant’s interest in a speedy trial, again because counsel requires adequate prep time to effectively represent Koch.
The attorneys in the motion said they anticipate the USAO will base its objection on inconvenience to witnesses. Eskesen and Goodreid said they cannot presume whether a continuance will inconvenience the court and that this is not their intent. However, they said, it is in the court’s interests to ensure Koch has proper representation.
The motion states that without additional time to prepare, the defense won’t be able to provide such representation “and Ms. Koch’s right to be effectively represented in these proceedings will be seriously damaged.”
For Chris Kraschuk, whose parents’ remains were among those allegedly mishandled, it’s about more than inconvenience. The Montrose man was party to one of the successful suits against the Sunset Mesa defendants. The FBI previously told him that his father’s lower body was sold, as were his mother’s knee and spine.
“I want to get this over with. I’m ready to move on and I’m sure everyone else is too,” Kraschuk said Tuesday. “Hopefully, the judge will say she has had enough time.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.