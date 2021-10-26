Sunset Mesa body-scheme defendant deemed legally competent

Shirley Koch is “unequivocally” competent to stand trial for multiple counts of mail fraud related to an alleged body-acquisition-for-profit scheme, a federal judge said Monday.
United States Magistrate Gordon Gallagher made the finding based on a recently completed competency evaluation. He noted the matter will be sent to U.S. District Judge Christine Aguello for a formal order, as she is the presiding judge in the case.
“I do not find by preponderance of evidence that the defendant is suffering a mental disease or defect that would render her mentally incompetent … therefore I find and recommend that Ms. Koch be found competent to proceed,” Gallagher said, as several people who had entrusted their loved one’s remains to the now-defunct Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors attended, either in person or by phone.
Koch and her daughter, funeral director Megan Hess, were indicted last year on six counts of mail fraud and three counts of violating the regulations for shipping hazardous materials, which they both deny.
The fraud allegations pertain to the remains of more than 30 people whose arrangements were handled by the Montrose mortuary. The hazardous materials charges allege the heads of three deceased people who had tested positive for hepatitis-C were shipped without proper paperwork, or that the paperwork was altered.
The FBI served warrants Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and the associated Donor Services Inc. in 2018. The State of Colorado separately alleged Sunset Mesa had returned incorrect cremains to families and/or substances like concrete mix instead of ashes.
In the years leading up to the 2020 indictments, Hess and Koch were accused in a spate of civil suits of harvesting the bodies or body parts of dozens of decedents without securing consent from their families, then selling them for research, display, testing and other purposes. Four of six of those suits have resulted in hefty default judgments against Sunset Mesa Funeral Foundation defendants.
Koch’s attorneys earlier sought a legal competency evaluation and the federal court on Sept. 25 ordered one, based on the attorneys’ “good faith basis” for the request.
Usually, such evaluations can take many months, Gallagher said Monday; Koch’s came back quickly, on Oct. 15. He rejected the defense’s request to go off-record for all of Monday’s hearing, because, he said, it was possible to announce the overall finding without delving into the substance of the confidential competency report.
“Dr. (Karen) Fukutaki finds the defendant is competent proceed,” Gallagher said, also saying the psychiatrist “unequivocally indicates” Koch is competent to go forward.
The Sunset Mesa matter involves families from across the Western Slope, including Montrose and Delta counties.
“I want to proceed with this,” said Chris Kraschuk of Montrose, after Monday’s hearing. Kraschuk, whose mother and father’s arrangements were through Sunset Mesa, and who was party to one of the civil suits, said he was pleased Koch was found competent for trial.
The finding did not surprise Deb Schum of Delta County, who has been outspoken since learning from the FBI that her friend’s body was sold, rather than cremated. Schum said she suspected the push for a competency evaluation was a time-wasting ploy in a case that has been continued more than once.
“I hope I am just being cynical, but I am trying to prepare myself that when Koch gets done with her delay tactics, Hess will try some too,” Schum said.
The wait has been agonizing, she also said.
“We don’t really have a voice. We just get to listen. … This has been going on for years now. It’s not only exhausting, but it’s so long in between anything that happens that it gives you enough time to kind of get grounded again — and then there’s another hearing or another piece of information,” she added.
“It’s almost like starting over. There’s no kind of resolution whatsoever. There’s only limbo.”
Monday’s hearing was split between issues that could be public and those pertaining to attorney-client privilege. Information from Koch’s competency evaluation overlapped with information related to her attorneys’ motion to withdraw as counsel. Gallagher therefore announced the competency finding in open court and conducted the withdrawal motion with only Koch and her attorneys.
“I’m glad we’re proceeding. I’m angry. I’m exasperated, a whole bunch of different things that don’t all go well together and they’re strong feelings, too. It’s kind of overwhelming,” Schum said.
At last report, Koch and Hess were set for trial starting next February.
Schum is not sure to what degree the trial might help her cope with what happened.
“I wouldn’t honestly say I’m doing very much better with this now than I am when I first talked to the FBI. Because there’s no resolution. We’re just waiting and waiting. … I don’t think I will feel better, I think this is a lifelong thing. It’s hard for other people to understand how traumatic of a situation this is.”
