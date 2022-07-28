Purchase Access

Two Montrose women are now formally deemed guilty of mail fraud and aiding/abetting in relation to the handling and sell of human remains.

Megan Hess, former operator of Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and Donor Services Inc., and her mother Shirley Koch previously each pleaded guilty to the above charge in a 2020 federal indictment.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

