Two Montrose women are now formally deemed guilty of mail fraud and aiding/abetting in relation to the handling and sell of human remains.
Megan Hess, former operator of Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and Donor Services Inc., and her mother Shirley Koch previously each pleaded guilty to the above charge in a 2020 federal indictment.
The women entered their pleas in front of a U.S. magistrate on July 5 and 12, respectively.
Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Christine Arguello formally ruled on the magistrate’s recommendation to accept the pleas. She issued separate orders acknowledging procedure was followed with respect to advising Hess and Koch of their rights and inquiring as to their understanding of the charge, terms of the plea deals and consequences of entering into them.
“ … the defendant is adjudged guilty in violation of (U.S. Code), mail fraud and aiding abetting,” Arguello wrote in each order.
Sunset Mesa came under national scrutiny in early 2018, following a Reuters series on “body brokering.” It was subsequently alleged in civil suits that Sunset Mesa sold human remains without the consent and knowledge of dozens of surviving family members of deceased individuals whose final arrangements were through the funeral home.
The criminal indictment came in March 2020. In it, the government said Hess and Koch had engaged in a long-running scheme to acquire human bodies and body parts to sell for profit by offering lower-rate cremation services. In many instances, Hess didn’t have permission, or had permission only for partial donations, per the indictment. It was also alleged the women had returned incorrect cremains or substances other than human ash to families to cover up the scheme. Even so, Hess continued to collect money for cremations that presumably had not occurred, since the deceased people’s remains had been sold, according to the mail fraud count.
Hess at her plea hearing appeared to struggle to admit guilt, prompting outrage from survivors, several of whom also wanted her to receive more time than the maximum of 20 years for the offense to which she pleaded.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office preliminarily calculated a sentencing range between 12.5 and 15.6 years, while Hess’ attorneys calculated between 21 months and 27 months.
Her sentencing is tentatively slated for Jan. 3, 2023 in Grand Junction.
Koch’s plea agreement calls for between 63 — 78 months in prison. She stated she wanted to take responsibility for her actions. Sentencing is tentatively set for Nov. 7, also in Grand Junction.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone