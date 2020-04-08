Sunset Mesa defendants ordered not to contact 2 witnesses

The U.S. Attorney’s Office fears retaliation or witness tampering against two people it has deemed “essential” to the government’s case against former Montrose funeral home director Megan Hess and her mother, Shirley Koch, per a recent motion.
Federal prosecutors wanted at least two witnesses, who were identified only by their initials in a Monday filing, to be included in the no-contact order that is part of Hess and Koch’s conditions of pretrial release.
The U.S. District Court’s order from Tuesday states no defendant is to have contact with those two witnesses, “GH” and “JC.” It allows limited contact between the defendants and witnesses “CV” and “CC.”
Hess and Koch, who deny all allegations, were indicted last month on charges of mail fraud and improperly shipping diseased body parts. In a previous filing, which the court has restricted, Hess objected to including in the no-contact order four witnesses and Koch to two of the same four.
Hess formerly operated Sunset Mesa Funeral Foundation, which did business as Sunset Mesa Funeral Home Directors and Donor Services Inc.
After more than two years of investigating claims that Sunset Mesa was harvesting and selling human bodies and body parts without notification or consent of next-of-kin, the U.S. Department of Justice secured indictments for Hess and Koch.
The indictments allege the women operated a years-long scheme through which they used the funeral home to funnel bodies into the non-transplant donation business, Donor Services, without obtaining consent from the next-of-kin and, in some instances, harvested and sold more than what some survivors had agreed to donate.
They were charged with mail fraud involving 38 decedents and with three counts of shipping body parts that were positive for infectious disease, in violation of federal requirements for hazardous materials.
The women are free on unsecured bonds and are set for trial in November.
Hess and Koch objected in restricted federal court filings to the inclusion of certain witnesses in a no-contact order that is part of their conditions of pre-trial release.
Federal prosecutors on Monday filed a response to Hess and Koch’s objections to the no-contact orders as additional conditions of release. The government had previously filed a motion to restrict those filings to the parties and the court, so Hess and Koch’s objections are not publicly available.
Although the government did not object to allowing Hess contact with “CV” for the purpose of discussing legal matters, prosecutors wanted an order prohibiting her from discussing her anticipated testimony, which the court on Tuesday ordered.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office withdrew its request with respect to “CC,” because that person has indicated a desire to maintain contact with both defendants.
Hess and Koch can have contact with CC, but neither may discuss the case with that person, the Tuesday order states.
The USAO opposed exceptions to the no-contact order concerning two other witnesses, GH and JC. According to the Monday filing, JC has not provided her position concerning contact, but regardless what that might be, “the government adamantly opposes contact,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremy Chaffin wrote.
The other witness in question, GH, “has specifically requested no contact from the defendants,” he said.
Both witnesses are essential, Chaffin said.
“The government believes there is a considerable risk of witness tampering or retaliation once the defendants become aware, through discovery, of these individuals’ involvement in the investigation of this matter,” he said, asking for them to be included in the no-contact order.
The court’s Tuesday order states “no defendant may have contact with GH, who has specifically requested no contact” and that they cannot have contact with JC, either. The court directed prosecutors to provide an update as to JC’s position concerning the no contact order within seven days, and indicated it would review the matter if that witness wanted contact with Hess or Koch.
“Otherwise, the no contact provisions of conditions of release remain in effect as to all individuals and entities listed in (restricted document),” U.S. Magistrate Gordon P. Gallagher said in the order.
