Sunset Mesa mortuary case defendants found liable for millions in damages

Defendants in Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors litigation have been found liable for more than $8 million, according to a recent court order, which said the now-closed Montrose business acted in “bad faith.”
The Nov. 23 order liquidating default damages constitutes the third judgment against Sunset Mesa in a spate of civil suits that were filed after the Montrose funeral home shut down amid allegations of body trafficking and not conducting cremations as agreed.
As the result of an FBI investigation, owner Megan Hess and her mother, Shirley Koch, were federally indicted earlier this year on allegations of mail fraud related to 38 decedents and improperly shipping the diseased body parts of three people, which they have denied.
Terri Thorsby was one of several people to file civil suits against Sunset Mesa defendants prior to the indictments. She accused Hess, Koch and Hess’s father, Alan Koch, of outrageous conduct, fraud, breach of contract and violating the Colorado Consumer Protection Act.
Her complaint also named a former funeral home operator, David Haisman, and the Sunset Mesa Funeral Foundation, which did business as Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and Donor Services, Inc. Donor Services purportedly sold donated human tissue for medical and scientific research.
Joining Thorsby in the action were Chris Kraschuk, James Workman, Larry Bedard, Patrick Bedard, Lee Bedard, Lisa Beresford, Cheryl Roberts Lee and Terry Miles.
Each plaintiff represented the estates of their loved ones, who were to have been cremated by Sunset Mesa. However, Thorsby, Kraschuk, Lee and Miles were notified by the FBI that their family members hadn’t been cremated — their bodies or body parts had been harvested and sold, the Nov. 23 order states.
The remaining plaintiffs represented the same estate and their claim arose from the inability to recover the remains of their relative, Diana Workman, or find out where her remains were.
Because the defendants failed to respond, plead, or otherwise offer a defense within the court’s deadline, District Judge Mary Deganhart earlier granted motions for default.
Per the Nov. 23 order, Deganhart found that all plaintiffs have “suffered emotional distress as a result of the actions of the defendants, including grief associated with the information that their loved ones were harvested and sold, or the doubt and uncertainty of not knowing the location of their loved ones’ remains.”
The judge also found the Sunset Mesa, Hess and Koch engaged in bad faith conduct in offering cremation services.
With respect to Thorsby, Kraschuk, Lee and Miles, these actions were “intentional, knowing and willful, given the specific information provided to these plaintiffs about the harvesting of their loved ones’ body parts.”
Deganhart could not make such a finding for the Workman plaintiffs, because without the body, it could not be proved the defendants had acted intentionally, or if they were just careless.
All plaintiffs, including those associated with Workman’s estate, were awarded $468,010, the maximum allowed under statute, for the outrageous conduct and fraud claims.
All plaintiffs were able to establish they had experienced mental pain and emotional distress.
On the Consumer Protection Act claims, Deganhart awarded treble damages to Thorsby, Kraschuk, Lee and Miles. She said these parties had proven the defendants harmed them by selling the body parts of their deceased loved ones.
Again, because Workman’s body could not be located, the plaintiffs associated with her estate could not prove this claim and so, were not awarded treble damages.
Thorsby filed claims related to both of her parents, Mildred Carl and Larry Carl. The order awards her $468,010 and $966,020 in treble damages for each parent.
For Thorsby’s claims, the first figure is for noneconomic losses owed by all defendants, while the second was pleaded only against Haisman and Sunset Mesa Funeral Foundation.
Kraschuk was awarded the same for each of his parents, Ruth Kraschuk and Walter Kraschuk. This judgment excludes Haisman and the Consumer Protection Act claim was pleaded only against Sunset Mesa.
Miles and Lee were also awarded $468,010 and $966,020 in treble damages; the judgment excludes Haisman and the Consumer Protection Act claim was only pleaded against Sunset Mesa.
Deganhart also found the plaintiffs are entitled to interest and to have their costs paid.
“We thank Judge Deganhart for the court’s diligence sorting out the liabilities and money owed,” said Chris Cowan, an attorney on the case. “I know at this time of Thanksgiving, the families appreciate the closure the judge’s order provides.”
The next step is likely a court process through which subpoenas can be issued in furtherance of discovering what assets, if any, the defendants have. The order on Nov. 23 does not liquidate assets or authorize their seizure; separate orders after the discovery process would have to be obtained.
“We will explore all options toward collection of the significant damages owed,” Cowan said. “We believe the court will allow us to explore what assets remain. We will follow the money trail of these defendants who profited from their wrongdoing inside that funeral home. And make no mistake, if we find they have a stash of cash, we will ask the court to seize it for the benefit of the families.”
Cowan said it could be an uphill battle to identify assets, but that the families are owed the effort.
“I do think it buys some closure for the families,” he said. “They’ve been through a lot and to know these folks will have to pay their debts both through criminal court and civil court provides some measure of justice.”
Two other multi-party lawsuits against Sunset Mesa defendants are working their way through court. The court previously awarded $468,010 to Shirley Hollenback over the handling of her husband’s remains and $468,010 to Julee Glynn over the handling of her brother’s remains.
The criminal case against Hess and her mother is ongoing, with trial tentatively slated for next year and reports that a plea agreement may be in the works.
Sunset Mesa fell under a cloud in early 2018, when the FBI served search warrants at the funeral home, and following a story featuring the mortuary in Reuters’ “body brokering” series. The state of Colorado took separate action and under an agreement, Hess ultimately surrendered her funerary and crematory registrations.
