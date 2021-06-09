210609-news-watertank

The new water tank under construction on Sunset Mesa received its lid on Tuesday June 8. (Cassie Knust/Montrose Daily Press)

The water tank on Sunset Mesa was topped off Tuesday June 8 with its new lid. According to City Engineer Scott Murphy, the city project is on track, on budget and on schedule. Construction workers are placing the last of the steel work on the structure and soon painters will start focusing on the final paint coat.

Currently the tank is coated with a light green primer, but the final coat will have an “earthy white and beige color” with the Montrose logo, said Murphy. The painting process will take a couple of months to complete, but in the meantime, the general contractor will continue to work on the tank’s piping structure.

The project is scheduled to be completed and online for service around late October.

Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

