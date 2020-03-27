Sitting in the hallway at the end of the school year when she was in eighth grade, Dana Nolan’s friend asked her if she knew what she wanted to do with her life as they prepared for high school.
“I said, ‘I want to be a teacher,’” Nolan said. “‘That’s what I want to do.’”
Since then, Nolan has been in education for 31 years, serving students as a career teacher, counselor, coach, assistant principal, principal and superintendent. Now, she is looking for an opportunity to live in Colorado, a state she describes as God’s country.
Nolan is one of three finalists the Montrose County School District Board of Education is considering for the superintendent position to replace Stephen Schiell after the current school year.
As she began her teaching career, Nolan taught seventh and eighth grade gifted math and English, as well as regular English courses before becoming a guidance counselor. Progressing through the district hierarchy, Nolan also branched out and worked at a Catholic school district for eight years.
Nolan has spent her entire career working in districts around Louisiana, but at this stage in her career, she wants to move to Colorado.
“Before I retire, I really want this opportunity to be a superintendent,” she said. “The second thing is, I’ve always joked with my colleagues that I’m not staying here. I’m going to Colorado, whether that be to retire and go to Colorado or I find a job and go to Colorado.”
With the hopes of moving with her family to Colorado, Nolan recalled how she found the Montrose superintendent job when the Rapides Parish Schools web designer sent samples of other school districts’ websites.
“One of them was for Garfield County, which as it turned out, they were looking for a superintendent,” she said. “I dug a little deeper into the Garfield post and their website, and it took me to the Colorado School Board Association. Montrose popped up as a job opening and I applied for it.”
While she has never visited Montrose, Nolan and her family have been to Durango and the Colorado Front Range.
Working in what she calls a “kid business,” Nolan said it’s important to establish relationships, so district personnel can provide what is best for students.
“This is a business where the results of our work are not always seen in a year and they’re certainly not measured on one, single test,” Nolan said. “The results of the work that we do in the 20-21 school year, we may not see that until years beyond.”
Nolan’s passion for education came from her parents, who were both teachers. Her father was an agriculture teacher and her mother was a teacher for students with special needs.
“I was always encouraged to do it,” she said. “Sometimes, nowadays, educators discourage their children to go into education. It was just the opposite with my parents.”
As a school district superintendent, Nolan said it is important to be the face of the district and engage with the community.
“People need to see you and hear your voice in times of crisis and be the leader of the pep rally in times of success,” she said.
When Nolan is not representing the district in Louisiana, she enjoys running, working in the garden and taking in the fresh air.
With the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, impacting travel across the world, the MCSD school board will conduct remote interviews with the three candidates on Saturday, March 28, naming a new superintendent later that evening.
Understanding the uniqueness of the situation, Nolan said the school board, stakeholders and three candidates will face new challenges during the interview, since they cannot be face-to-face.
“This is going to be very challenging, not only for the three candidates, but also for the board, the community, teachers and all the other stakeholders in this,” she said. “How can you pick up on someone’s energy through a screen?”
Ahead of the Zoom call, Nolan set up her computer to ensure the interview panel has the best view into who she is as a person.
“I have put up my computer and looked at what’s going to be in the background,” she said. “You don’t want the fan in your head, so it looks like you have a crown.”
Laurie Laird, administrative assistant to the superintendent and school board, said the district had scheduled for three interview groups of eight people to conduct in-person interviews, but as the state’s advice for people at public gatherings continued to drop, Laird said they decided to interview virtually.
Gayle Johnson, MCSD school board president, said narrowing the applicant pool from 12 to three was a challenge.
“We had wonderful applicants and every decision narrowing the pool down was difficult,” she said.
Johnson said the three finalists all had superintendent experience, which is critical for the district.
The school board practiced using Zoom, an online conference tool, ahead of Saturday’s interviews. They also wrote questions for the candidates, which the finalists will be able to review ahead of time.
As the board prepares for the final interviews before selecting the district’s next superintendent, Johnson said they are “Looking for someone to continue our STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) program, someone, who can balance the district’s budget, and someone, who is outgoing and in the community.”
Finalist candidate Carrie Stephenson declined to be interviewed.
