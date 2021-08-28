When Dr. Carrie Stephenson began her career in education, she was not dreaming of leading a school district one day.
“I started out with the belief that I wanted to make a difference for kids — that is what really has guided me,” she said.
After years in the classroom and picking up advanced degrees, she transitioned to leadership positions in the Douglas County School District.
“It just has progressed every step along the way that I feel like I can make more and more of a difference,” Stephenson said. “Now I’m sitting in this role thinking I hope to make a difference for an entire school district and touch even more lives than what I did when I was a teacher.”
After navigating the pandemic, Stephenson is excited about the new school year at the helm of the state’s largest rural school district. District classrooms welcomed the first students back on Aug. 19.
“Last year was a big year. I think that being able to navigate the pandemic and take care of people at the same time is what I would consider the biggest accomplishment,” Stephenson said. She is proud of putting kids’ needs first and working cohesively with all employees across the district.
Stephenson moved back to Montrose after decades on the front range to take the job last July, but she has deep roots in the community. She attended Oak Grove Elementary school for a few years and her family moved back again when she was finishing high school.
While enrolled at Montrose High School, Stephenson realized she wanted to become an educator when she participated in a career and technical education program at the now-defunct Uncompahgre Elementary School, where she helped teachers plan and teach lessons.
She wants current students to also experience the same kind of transformative, hands-on educational experiences that had an impact on her and instill a love of learning to last a lifetime.
“My long term goal is for education to be joyful: for it to create a contagious spark so that our students know what it’s like to be a continuous learner,” Stephenson said, “in a formal educational setting or not.”
One recent initiative under Stephenson that embraces non-traditional learning is Outer Range, formerly known as the San Juan Outdoor Learning Center. Funded by federal COVID-related grants, the district is hoping to open a forest preschool by next fall and eventually a K-12 school.
Stephenson said that educators need to help today’s students navigate a world radically altered by the internet and the near-infinite accessibility of information.
“Our parents had Britannica encyclopedias in their living room and that was their source of knowledge, and it was finite,” Stephenson said. “Our kids don’t have that: they have infinite knowledge. We need to guide them in what to do with that. It’s not just seeking out the information. It’s more about what do you do with the information? How can the information help you? How can it make our community better? How can it make your life better?”
Stephenson has also implemented a strategic plan to guide the direction of the district for the next three to five years. The district first solicited feedback from the community last fall, which was distilled into three main categories: culture, systems and instruction. Principals have been leading teams for each of the themes and are working on developing action plans, which will be open for another round of community feedback.
Because of the size of the district, Stephenson said she can spend more time in schools to mentor teachers and administrators.
“It’s large enough that we have the resources to support students and be creative, but it’s not too large that the superintendent role is bureaucratic like in some really large school districts,” Stephenson said.
She said that the community in Montrose is the “secret sauce” that makes working in the district all the more enjoyable.
“That’s why I want to be here, because people here look out for each other,” Stephenson said. “You know, they might disagree on different topics, but at the end of the day, it’s kind of like a family.”
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
