The Montrose County School District Board of Education launched the superintendent search process and has contracted with the Colorado Association of School Boards (CASB) to facilitate and support this important endeavor.
To help determine the qualities and characteristics of the district's next superintendent of schools, CASB will hold focus group meetings in January 2020. These meetings will be held to encourage our staff, students, parents and community to be a part of selecting our next superintendent. Below are the scheduled dates for those meetings:
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 6 p.m. - Olathe Middle/High School Cafeteria;
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 6:30 p.m. - Montrose High School Cafeteria.
Following the focus group meetings, the board will be accepting applications to be on the interview teams. There will be two teams of seven individuals, with representation from staff, parents and community. More information will be available soon.
If you have any questions, please contact Laurie Laird at 970-252-7902 or at laurie.laird@mcsd.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.