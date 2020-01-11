The Montrose County School District Board of Education launched the superintendent search process and has contracted with the Colorado Association of School Boards (CASB) to facilitate and support this important endeavor.

To help determine the qualities and characteristics of the district's next superintendent of schools, CASB will hold focus group meetings in January 2020. These meetings will be held to encourage our staff, students, parents and community to be a part of selecting our next superintendent. Below are the scheduled dates for those meetings:

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 6 p.m. - Olathe Middle/High School Cafeteria;

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 6:30 p.m. - Montrose High School Cafeteria.

Following the focus group meetings, the board will be accepting applications to be on the interview teams. There will be two teams of seven individuals, with representation from staff, parents and community. More information will be available soon.

If you have any questions, please contact Laurie Laird at 970-252-7902 or at laurie.laird@mcsd.org.

