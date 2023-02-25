Although Montrose residents have surely noticed supply issues when shopping for groceries and a rise in gas prices when filling their tanks, low inventory and high supply demands have affected the city as well when it comes to buying much-needed equipment for their operations.
Public Works Manager Jim Scheid said the last few years have seen a spike in supply chain issues; he called it a lingering effect from the 2020 and 2021 pandemic.
“We’ve seen probably the worst of that (supply issues) in our vehicles,” said Scheid.
Post-pandemic prices for construction materials were high and sporadic, but according to Scheid, these prices are beginning to stabilize and materials are becoming more available. The current issue has become vehicles and equipment supplies, which have become unpredictable with inventory and price changes.
“It’s very difficult to get vendors to build things like trash trucks," he said.
Vehicle manufacturers' order lists are long and their supplies are low, with, according to Scheid, companies like Ford still struggling to recover what was depleted during the pandemic.
Trash trucks are the biggest priority for the city right now, since they are on a seven-year replacement cycle due to their high use and in order to keep them at their lowest cost of operation.
In 2022, the city purchased two replacement trash trucks for 2022 and 2023, but after that contract was not honored by the selected vendor this purchase was terminated.
Due to growth, the city is now in need of an additional trash truck for its fleet to keep up with trash and recycling demands. “We take out new cans for trash and recycle every day,” said Scheid at the Feb. 7 Montrose City Council regular meeting.
At this meeting, the council approved a purchase of three trash trucks from a new vendor, Kois Brothers Equipment Co., in the amount of $1.23 million. Luckily, the money for that terminated order has rolled over into the 2023 budget, but what it didn’t cost in money has cost the city time. Demands for vehicles are so high that of the three vendors the city reached out to for this order only the quote from Kois Brothers was returned.
Also of high priority are dump trucks as the city awaits the arrival of four trucks on order. Of lower priority are new police cars, but another unprecedented problem from these supply chain issues is the damage it does to a vehicle’s resale value.
The longer the city must wait to get vehicles replaced the more it loses when it sells its current inventory, said Scheid. The city purchased 24 vehicles for the police department and public works in 2022, which it hopes will arrive soon — a year later. This year, the city bought 10 more vehicles.
Also at the Feb. 7 meeting, the city faced yet another supply chain issue. Back in 2021 the city ordered 20 vehicles from Sill-Terhar Motors and have since received only one of the 20. Due to this delay in receiving the rest of the order the same year for which it was requested, the city must order 19 of the 2023 models from Sill-Terhar at the increased 2023 pricing.
In 2021 the order cost $856,827; in 2023 they are priced at about $1.03 million. Since Sill-Terhar’s pricing is still less than other companies' bids, the city had no choice but to pay the difference of $146,830. The city is having to pay more money for cars that they still are not able to use.
Scheid said that before the pandemic the city could estimate a 3% average rate of inflation year over year for these vehicles. In the last two years inflation has increased by at least two or three percent.
The city has been adjusting to these delays, keeping up with order purchases and doing its best to uphold a normal system for vehicle replacement, said Scheid. This includes reevaluation of what the city needs versus what is available to buy, all while ensuring receipt of a vehicle that will work for Montrose’s needs.
But, Scheid emphasizes, Montrose is not the only city dealing with these struggles. Surrounding municipalities, and even further ones, are struggling and forced to adapt in similar ways, he said.
