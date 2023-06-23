When I moved out here last summer, it was because I saw pictures on the internet of the mountains in Ouray. There was just one little problem. I grew up in Rhode Island, moved here from Miami, and while walking on a trail is pretty self-explanatory, that was about the extent of my knowledge regarding backpacking and anything along those lines.
So last summer I joined the Ouray Trail Group, which cares for close to 80 trails in and around Ouray County, because I figured there were people in there who knew more than I did.
There are.
The group has various functions, but one of the biggest is maintaining the trails through day trips and overnight camping trips.
I went on one last summer, froze my butt off, and that was that. I learned much too late, around 9 p.m., that just because it’s 75 degrees and sunny at the trailhead during the day, doesn’t mean it will be nice and cozy at 12,000 feet at night.
But I also made some friends who could show me around the gorgeous trails in the area that I’d have never known to go to by myself. And this summer, in part because one of my friends was leading an OTG trip, but also because that trip involved llamas, I decided to sign up for another one.
So, last weekend I set out from the Silvershield trailhead of County Road 17 with a group of around 10 volunteers and my new best friend Grant, a llama. Along the way, my sister texted me a fabulous collection of “The Emperor’s New Groove” memes to keep me going.
We hit our campsite about three and a half miles up the trail, unsaddled the llamas who packed some of our gear up the steep switchbacks, and only then did it dawn on me that I still had to do the “trail work” part of the trip.
No worries, one thing I’m proud of is being in better shape than I was last summer when I was easily huffing and puffing by the time I reached camp.
You might be wondering what kind of work groups like these do. It can vary from cutting brush off trails to prevent them from becoming overgrown to cutting through downed trees to clear paths and fixing signage and trail markers.
We did a little of everything on this trip, while our llama friends spent most of their time grazing once we staked them down at camp. These animals can absolutely chow down, and throughout the entire trek up to the campsite, Grant was turning his long neck around to snag leaves from the trees around us.
By splitting into groups, the team banged out a bunch of small projects on tough sections of the Corbett and Corbett Canyon Trails, like adding new trail markers, widening narrow and dangerous trail sections, improving creek crossings and using dead tree limbs and rocks to block off deceiving paths that look like trails but aren’t.
By day two I was tired, but at least I got a few solid hours of sleep, which is a few more than I got last time. I got to hang out with llamas, who I still think are silly-looking but really cool animals. And we got the trail in much better shape for anyone who may use it over the next few years.
The trail group has trips just about every weekend, and some day trips during the week. It’s free to become a member, and the group accepts donations toward their work.
If you’ve been hiking around the Ouray area and the trail looked good, these people are probably the reason why — they try to hit trails for needed maintenance at least once every few years and help maintain the Perimeter Trail to an even higher standard.
It’s free to join the group and sign up for the trips, but sadly there will be no more llamas this summer; though some later outings will have pack support from horses. If you like hiking and appreciate exploring trails that are safe and in good shape, it’s definitely worth at least considering joining the group for a trip or two. I’m not sure if this is supposed to be a secret, but they’ll usually provide the post-work beers.
And if you don’t, or if Ouray is too much of a hike, there are other local groups with similar missions. Montrose, Delta, Ridgway and Grand Junction all have chapters of the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association, which also works to maintain our biking trails along the Western Slope. These groups offer paid memberships starting at $30 per year to help support the mission, and may also have volunteer opportunities available.
