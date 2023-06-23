When I moved out here last summer, it was because I saw pictures on the internet of the mountains in Ouray. There was just one little problem. I grew up in Rhode Island, moved here from Miami, and while walking on a trail is pretty self-explanatory, that was about the extent of my knowledge regarding backpacking and anything along those lines. 

So last summer I joined the Ouray Trail Group, which cares for close to 80 trails in and around Ouray County, because I figured there were people in there who knew more than I did. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?