Supporting sexual assault survivors: Grant adds certified examiners to resource center

Sexual assault is a traumatic experience, but sometimes, for survivors in San Miguel County, the process that follows can also feel traumatizing.
That’s because up to now there has only been one certified Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) — Telluride Medical Center ER nurse Betsy Muennich — in the entire county, according to San Miguel Resource Center Coordinated Community Response Coordinator Tammi Ragan.
“Betsy is amazing, but if she is working or unavailable, the survivor has to travel to Durango or Montrose, sometimes even to Grand Junction if the other hospitals are busy,” Ragan explained. “These exams can last up to six hours. Asking someone to not change their clothes, to not wash, to not drink water — it can be a re-traumatizing thing for them.”
Ragan stressed that the consequences are twofold: “It’s not fair to survivors, and not only that, but imagine a survivor knowing this and knowing the entire process, including travel, is going to take 8-10 hours. They are less incentivized to report the assault or to get medical attention.”
The situation prompted SMRC to apply for a grant to fund the training of more SANEs, as well as Sexual Assault Forensic Examiners (or SAFEs, the designation for other healthcare providers), and work with TMC Director of Trauma and Emergency Services Dr. Diana Koelliker, who likewise was looking to add more SANEs/SAFEs to med center staff.
SMRC secured the grant in 2019, said Ragan.
“Our vision is that over the course of three years, we get at least two healthcare professionals in each of the medical facilities in our county trained. We started with the Telluride Medical Center this year. Next will be Uncompahgre Medical Center in Norwood in 2021 and then hopefully, in 2022, the Basin Clinic.
“Our hope is that with two new medical professionals trained at each facility, there will always be someone available in our county.”
UCHealth in Colorado Springs administers the SANE/SAFE program training. It includes 64 hours of remote learning, plus clinical experience, and certifies the participating healthcare professional to provide medical forensic care for a patient who has experienced sexual assault or abuse.
Telluride Medical Center staff Emily McGough and Elaina Collins have successfully completed the remote learning part of the program.
“Next, they have the two-day in-person clinicals where they will perform an entire SANE/SAFE exam and work with real people,” Ragan said. “That’s happening next week. So, they will be fully certified and have everything they need to know to provide SANE/SAFE exams here in our county as of Dec. 9.”
A registered nurse with the medical center since 2015, McGough is currently pursuing a master’s degree in nursing to become a family nurse practitioner. She noted that providing sexual assault exams in the community has been a goal since she volunteered with the Northern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault while a nursing student.
“I hope to improve awareness about access to sexual assault exams in the community, so that more people can get the care they need and deserve,” McGough said.
A physician assistant, Collins has worked at the medical center since 2017, after completing a master’s in physician assistant studies from the University of New England. Collins also works with San Miguel County Nursing, providing family planning and reproductive health services to the county’s under-insured and uninsured populations.
“Realizing the shortage of sexual assault examiners in southwest Colorado, I became passionate about expanding these services locally and becoming a Sexual Assault Forensic Examiner myself,” Collins said. “I am hoping to spread awareness of the availability of these examinations here in Telluride, and continue to advocate and provide patient-centered, compassionate care for victims of sexual assault.”
Ragan said she admires McGough and Collins’ commitment to the program, especially this year when the Covid-19 pandemic has kept healthcare professionals busy.
“It’s amazing that Emily and Elaina have put in the time and effort to do this,” she said. “It shows how important they think having this resource for the community is. It’s awesome that they have that drive and passion for our community.”
McGough in turn emphasized her admiration for Muennich, who established the SANE program at the Telluride Medical Center more than 15 years ago.
“Betsy was the only SANE in Telluride for well over a decade, providing this essential service to the community by herself,” McGough said. “I can’t imagine how difficult it was for her to be the sole person in this role.”
Said Muennich, “In the early 2000s, I took care of a patient in the ER that had been sexually assaulted and wanted a sexual assault forensic exam. At the time, the nearest nurse examiner was in Grand Junction. They had to go with the police up and back — and it took approximately 18 hours. It was then that I decided to become certified and help the people in our community.”
She continued, “Over the years I’ve worked with all the local law enforcement agencies, the District Attorney, San Miguel Resource Center and the VAWA (Violence Against Women Act) folks on the state level. I’ve been pretty much on call 24/7 for the last 16 years, being the only nurse in San Miguel County to do these exams. Having two more professionals is invaluable. I’m so excited to have them as part of the team.”
McGough added that for survivors many aspects of seeking medical attention after a sexual assault are daunting, like the decision to press charges or not.
“I want the community to understand that even if you don’t want to report it, you should still come in and talk to a SANE or SAFE,” she said, stressing that sexual assault survivors have multiple options available to them, including the ability to seek medical attention with or without involving law enforcement.
Said Ragan, “The idea of providing this resource is that hopefully the community will have more confidence in the system and feel safer reporting a sexual assault and getting medical attention. Just because sexual assault isn’t a ‘known’ problem in our community, doesn’t mean it isn’t. It’s one of the least reported crimes — only about 20 percent of sexual assaults are even reported — and having the resources to help survivors is incredibly important.”
The San Miguel Resource Center’s 24-hour helpline for survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault is 1-844-816-3915.
First published in the Telluride Daily Planet. Reprinted with permission.
