Ridin' the river — rather than propelling riders forward like ocean waves, a river wave pushes riders back, keeping them in the wave almost like a simulated surf machine. (File photo/Montrose Daily Press)
Wednesday Demo Days allow riders of all levels to learn more about river surfing, and maybe even catch their first wave. (Montrose Daily Press/file photo)
(Sydney Warner/Montrose Daily Press)
With temperatures reaching into the 90s, many Montrose residents might be looking at the river right about now and thinking “Yeah, jumping in there might be nice.”
While we can’t just head to the ocean to cool down around here, Montrose has its own surf breaks — and it's the perfect time of year to throw on some neoprene and give this sport a try.
For those looking to get out on the river, Montrose Surf and Cycle has once again started up its annual river surf demo days, which will run every Wednesday night in July, and potentially through August.
“It’s really great for beginners,” Surf and Cycle saleswoman Susan Poore said. “It’s really geared toward people who have never tried it and want to dip their feet in the water and try river surfing.”
The free clinics at the Montrose Water Sports Park begin at 6 p.m. and run for around two hours. Poore said it’s not guaranteed surfers will stand up during that time, but store manager Hollis Brake and a second employee are on hand to offer riders tips, catch them if they float too far downstream and do everything they can to help newbies catch their first waves.
While the sport has “surfing” right in the name, Poore said it’s a whole different ballgame from its coastal cousin. Rather than propelling riders forward like ocean waves, she explained, a river wave practically pushes riders back, keeping them in the wave almost like a simulated surf machine.
Surfers must be 16 or older to participate in the demo days, and everyone under 18 will need a waiver signed by a parent — adults will still have to sign their own, releasing the shop from liability.
While Poore said the program is geared toward beginners, everybody is welcome to participate and a variety of boards will be available, including inflatable surfboards perfect for beginners.
All the gear one could need except an actual swimsuit, she said, is included, such as a wetsuit, booties, helmet, life jacket and surfboard.
For those who can’t make Wednesdays, the shop also has a surf van out by the river most weekend days throughout the summer in the late morning and afternoon, where riders can get hourly board rentals for $15. Private lessons can also be purchased through the shop's website,montrosesurfandcycle.com, and board rentals are also available through the shop when the van isn’t down by the river.
