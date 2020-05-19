Shawn and Yvonne Lund were enjoying a relaxing Friday night when a parade of vehicles turned down their street. The passengers waved signs congratulating Shawn Lund on his retirement from the Montrose County School District.
Lund taught at Centennial Middle School for 32 years as the band director and one year at Ridgeway K-12.
As his administration, colleagues, former and current students drove past his house Friday, Lund said he was blown away. He did not know about the retirement parade until minutes before the caravan arrived.
“I am so fortunate to have worked at Centennial,” he said. “I had great bosses, colleagues and students. This exceeded my expectations.”
Standing at the edge of his driveway with his wife Yvonne and his children and grandchildren, Lund thanked everyone for all the well wishes.
Yvonne said the idea came about after she received a phone call from Joseph Simo, principal at CMS.
“He called and said, ‘We can’t do a retirement party, so we want to do this,’” she said.
In addition to the parade, Lund received a 20 minute video compilation of students’ memories with him. Current and former students, as far back as 1988, submitted 15 second clips.
Seeing the support and appreciation for her husband, Yvonne said she became emotional.
“I cry easy,” she said. “I’m tearing up and I think it is really cool to have all the staff, students and former students show their appreciation for him.”
Looking ahead, Lund is excited to spend more time with his family as well as enjoy various outdoor activities.
“I look forward to riding my bike, paddling my kayak, fly fishing and spending time with my family,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.