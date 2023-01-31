Suspected fentanyl death highlights growing concern

Combating fentanyl means addressing the demand, San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters said, as his concern over fentanyl-related deaths grows.
On Friday, Jan. 27, San Miguel County authorities responded to the death of an individual, which Masters suspects was related to fentanyl, based on what was found at the scene.
It isn’t the first.
“We suspect there might have been four fentanyl overdoses in our county in the last 16 months,” Masters said.
The coroner’s office in San Miguel County has not confirmed the weekend death was due to fentanyl; toxicological testing can take weeks to months to complete.
The coroner’s end-of-year report for 2022, however, listed a number of drug-related deaths for San Miguel County:
• Last February, a 38-year-old woman found deceased in her vehicle died due to fentanyl overdose. Her death was deemed accidental;
• In March, a 43-year-old woman died due to cocaine intoxication. This death also was ruled accidental;
• In July, a man, 27, died due to fentanyl overdose. The manner of death was again accidental;
• Also in July, a 62-year-old man died due to multiple drug overdose. His manner of death was accidental;
• In August, a 58-year-old man’s death was deemed accidental due to chronic alcoholism.
Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid, most frequently seen in pill form. The pills are highly portable and a significant amount can be transported without having to use large containers or other obvious means.
Even more worrying for policing agencies, the dosage is uncontrolled: a pill may contain a small dose of fentanyl, or a fatal one, and it is also being cut into illegal narcotics, with the user not necessarily aware.
“It’s a pretty damn powerful substance, and in such a small form. I don’t think people know how potent it is. It’s easy to make a mistake and use too much,” Masters said.
“It’s very inexpensive to make and very potent, so they are using it to enhance other drugs,” Montrose County Undersheriff George Jackson said. “Our drug task force is going after all dangerous drugs. They’re working on whatever they can. Fentanyl just seems to lead the pack.”
The 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force’s lead agent was out of the office Monday. In 2021, when fentanyl began appearing more often, the drug task force seized 18 pounds of illegal narcotics that included fentanyl. Statistics from 2022 were not immediately available.
In just the first 30 days of January, though, the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four individuals on suspicion of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Also, in a recovered stolen vehicle, deputies found alleged fentanyl, speaking to the reach the powerful opioid has in the region.
Masters said that in his county, fentanyl is being found in contacts in which drugs are not immediately suspected.
“Right now, it just isn’t stopping. We’re running into it often. If we’re finding it in that volume in such a short time, just really by traffic stops and not in any particular investigation, it means it’s everywhere,” Masters said.
Masters also spoke to the relative ease of transporting fentanyl — the amount necessary to give everyone in the country a dose fits in a suitcase, he said. “It’s so highly concentrated, you can’t possible detect or stop it all.”
The drug war has had difficulty stopping the transport of large bales of marijuana across the border, for example, Masters said — so how does the country stop something as potent as fentanyl coming over in such a concentrated form?
“You can’t stop it. We have to work on the demand side, not the supply side,” he said.
Masters reiterated previous public cautions: stay away from street drugs, because they are not only illegal, but could contain a deadly dose of a narcotic like fentanyl, which is increasingly being mixed into other drugs.
Substance abuse treatment is available through local providers and resources. Among these:
• Advocates for Recovery Colorado is a nonprofit focused on advocacy, education, outreach and peer-run recovery services. In Montrose,17 N. Sixth St.; advocatesforrecovery.org; alliemcdonald@advocatesforrecovery.org; 720-924-8272. Service also available in Delta.
• River Valley Family Health Centers is a federally qualified health care facility that takes all kinds of insurance and those without insurance. Medication-assisted treatment is part of its range of services; the clinic operates in Delta, Montrose and Olathe. 970-497-3333.
• Axis Health Solutions. Crisis line 970-252-6220; business line 970-252-3200. Walk-in crisis center is at 300 N. Cascade Ave. in Montrose.
• The Freedom Institute, 307 E. Main St., Montrose, works to break the cycle of poverty and incarceration. Info: Newlyfree.com; cindy.moss@newlyfree.com; 970-901-5596.
• Front Range Clinic: The clinic treats all addictions through a team of board-certified addiction specialists. The clinic serves Montrose and Delta along with other locations. Info: 1-866-628-7828 or frontrangemd.com.
• Denver Recovery Group: Medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder; 130 N. Park Ave.; 720-616-0049; info@denverrecoverygroup.com.
• The PIC Place; 87 Merchant Drive, Montrose; www.pic.place/; info@picplace.org; 970-252-8896.
• Celebrate Recovery, Celebration Church, 2900 Sunnyside Road, Montrose. Info: 970-596-6991; 817-879-3338; celebrationmontrose.org/ministries/celebrate-recovery/
• Narcotics Anonymous: www.na.org. Serenity Unlimited Area of Narcotics Anonymous operates in Montrose, Delta and other locations. 24-hour help line: 970-201-1113.
• Oxford Houses of Colorado, offering completion of inpatient addiction treatment, detox or withdrawal-free abstinence from drugs and alcohol. Fees cover house bills and supplies. Montrose location available. Info: oxfordhouse.org
• Tough as a Mother Colorado Crisis Services. 844-493-8255 or text TALK to 38255.
• OpiRescue: BringNaloxoneHome.org — a phone app providing locations offering the opioid reversal drug Nalaxone (RX not needed); guidance on reversing an OD; other resources.