Suspected fentanyl death highlights growing concern

Fentanyl is often seen in pill form. The synthetic narcotic has been attributed to at least four deaths in San Miguel County in the last 16 months. (Photo for illustration/SMCSO)

Combating fentanyl means addressing the demand, San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters said, as his concern over fentanyl-related deaths grows.

On Friday, Jan. 27, San Miguel County authorities responded to the death of an individual, which Masters suspects was related to fentanyl, based on what was found at the scene.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

