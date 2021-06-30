Gunnison County authorities recovered possible pipe bombs, hand grenades and explosives components near a remote campsite Monday, after first responding to help another agency with a disturbance report at the top of Monarch Pass.
Mark Isaac-Joseph McSherry, 39, is suspected of possession, use or removal of incendiary devices and components thereof.
There was no ongoing threat to public safety.
McSherry was being held in Chaffee County Wednesday for alleged theft and an unlawfully concealed weapon. He had not yet been advised in Gunnison of the allegations there.
“I think it’s highly concerning for everyone. By the amount of materials located during a search of the campsite, people should be highly concerned about that,” Gunnison County Undersheriff Adam Murdie said Wednesday.
Monday morning, Chaffee County deputies responded to a disturbance near the Monarch Crest Gift Shop at the top of the pass on U.S. 50. They detained McSherry on allegations of theft the unlawful carry of a concealed weapon; further details about these allegations were not immediately available.
McSherry allegedly told the deputies that he had explosives, which prompted Chaffee County to seek assistance from the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities determined no explosives were around or in the gift shop.
An arrest affidavit says after he was advised of his rights, McSherry directed deputies to his campsite down Agate Creek trail, in Gunnison County, and disclosed there were “six pipe bombs,” as well as components, which he had because “The end of the world is coming.”
These, he said, could be found under a rock northwest of his campsite, Murdie wrote in the affidavit. The document notes the pipe bombs might not have been complete and that McSherry appeared somewhat confused in relaying his information.
The GCSO learned from Chaffee County deputies that McSherry said he was making the devices to operate remotely, the affidavit says. The agency said in a press release that there was no information as to whether there was a specific target.
In searching, a GCSO investigator and lieutenant found three suspected pipe bombs about 25 yards northwest of McSherry’s camp, beneath a pile of rocks.
“Other items located in plain view within the campsite were transmitter devices with batteries, two apparent hand grenades and an unknown amount of what appeared to be powder for explosives,” Murdie wrote in the affidavit.
Wednesday, he declined to specify further, citing the ongoing investigation.
The 242D Ordnance Battalion from Fort Carson responded along with the bomb squad from Colorado Springs to take the materials.
The GCSO also notified the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
