Local entertainment venues anxiously awaiting funds from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program received welcome news this past summer.
Following a lengthy application process, and months of patience, the Fox Theater and Montrose County Event Center were approved for emergency financial support.
The funds came several months after Congress approved $16.1 billion for the SVOG program. (The program was issued $16.1 billion from the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Venues Act, and the American Rescue Plan Act.) Some venues had waited more than six months to receive funds from the program.
The Small Business Administration, which has distributed the funds to eligible applicants, announced last week it had awarded more than $10 billion in economic relief to nearly 12,000 venues.
“I read the email and literally burst into tears from just relief and having some stability in the future,” said Misty Hunter, whose family owns and operates the Fox Theater. “It was such an arduous process.
“ ... this business has been my parents’ business for the past 35-plus years so it’s a relief to hopefully have it saved for the future.”
In July, the Fox Theater received $452,117 from the SVOG program. Hunter said some of the total has been used to pay back general operating expenses like utilities, rent and payroll, which has helped the venue recover following a strenuous 2020 in which the theater temporarily shuttered and navigated an ever-changing movie release schedule due to the pandemic.
Hunter said using funds from the program has allowed the Fox to return to a “comfortable” position as a venue.
“We definitely wouldn’t be here without that program,” Hunter said. “With all of its difficulties and problems, we are incredibly grateful and thankful.”
The Event Center was awarded about $181,316 in August, and Emily Sanchez, director of the Montrose County Event Center and Fairgrounds, said the funds have helped cover costs for marketing, utilities and existing personnel.
Though the venue wasn’t necessarily operating “on the margins,” it had cut costs in specific areas, shutting down utilities and services in the middle and back half of 2020. Sanchez said the team also didn’t refill positions when they became available, opting to work short-staffed.
With capacity restrictions lifted earlier this year, and funding from the program providing relief, Sanchez said 2021 is shaping up to be “better than expected” for the venue, with the outlook for 2022 on a similar trajectory.
“It helped change our direction,” Sanchez said. “Previous to COVID, we were trying to book as many different events and attract as many different kinds of people to the facility as possible. When COVID hit and we realized we needed to look at our business model and figure out how to host events even if we’re under restrictions, the events that we’re the most feasible we’re equine events.”
The venue started hosting, with low capacity, small events in July 2020, and wasn’t able to significantly increase capacity until late March 2021. Since then, the Event Center has hosted the Montrose County Fair and Rodeo and the Montrose Food and Wine Festival, to name a few. It’s set to host the Colorado Pro Rodeo Association state finals, which start Friday, Oct. 1 and run through the weekend.
The relief comes amid what’s been a “roller coaster” 2021, Hunter said, as studios continue to shuffle release dates for highly anticipated films like “Top Gun: Maverick” (which moved from Nov. 19, 2021 to May 27, 2022) and “Mission: Impossible 7,” now slated for fall 2022.
Supplemental funding could also be approvedHunter said it’s possible the Fox Theater is eligible for supplemental funding through the SVOG program, which was opened by the SBA for applications in April.
The venue had operated at a 90% or greater gross revenue loss between April and December 2020 due to the pandemic, which, according to the grant, placed the venue in first priority. Supplemental funding is given to venues that suffered a 70% or greater gross revenue loss in the recent calendar quarter.
A specific amount for supplemental funding isn’t yet known, Hunter said, since she’s currently in a reconsideration process for the initial amount, which she says wasn’t calculated correctly. Once that’s finalized, she expects to hear more about potential supplemental funding.
Currently, it’s a different situation for Ridgway Chautauqua Society, a nonprofit that owns and operates the Sherbino Theater. The venue received $73,393 in August as an initial amount — used for utility payments and payroll costs and to pay off independent contractors like local musicians and comedians — and was notified of almost $41,817 as a supplemental amount, which has yet to arrive.
“For small venues like the Sherbino, that really enables us to continue operating and programming at the level we were pre-COVID, or as close as we can get to that,” said Trisha Oakland, program director for Ridgway Chautauqua Society, of the funding. “It does help give us some padding and stability with having to work at smaller capacity at times, and we’ve been able to invest in good maintenance to keep our patrons safe.”
Oakland added the funds allow the venue’s operators to offer a full selection of programs with less hesitation, and provides a cushion — in the event the venue has to operate at limited capacity again — to fulfill contracts with musicians.
Timeline to spend the funds may changeHunter said she hasn’t spent the full amount, opting to see if the SOS Extension Act, introduced by Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) this week, gains some traction. The act would extend the timeline to use grants from the SVOG program from the end of 2021 to spring of 2023. Current program language says grant awards must be used for costs sustained by Dec. 31, 2021.
Cornyn and Klobuchar pointed out the lengthy timeline — more than six months — between the birth of the Save Our Stages Act and venues actually starting to receive funds.
“Struggling entertainment venues waited months for SBA to distribute relief after the passage of Save Our Stages, and now these small businesses, many of which are still shuttered, may lose the grant funds they need to survive the pandemic,” Cornyn said.
“This legislation would allow these independent music venues, theaters, and dance halls more time to spend these funds wisely instead of forcing them into a ‘use it or lose it’ scenario.”
If the Fox Theater were to receive supplemental funding, it would extend Hunter’s window to use grant funds for expenses incurred through June 30, 2022. The SOS Extension Act, and possible additional funding, are reasons why Hunter has used a wait-and-see approach to spending the funds, rather than going all in.
If the SOS Extension Act passes, it’s possible funds could be used for larger expenses, Hunter said.
“It’s a little hard to plan for what you don’t know,” Hunter said. “We don’t know if we’re getting the reconsideration money or supplemental money. We don’t know if they’ll pass this new bill. It kind of changes the whole ballgame...this program is really still in a state of change.”
According to SBA data, through Sept. 27, more than $191.96 million have been awarded to venues in Colorado. Of the 345 grants that have been issued, 272 are initial amounts.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
