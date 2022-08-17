Olathe’s famous sweet corn is juicy, sweet and tempting — for bears, not just humans.
Think about it this way: If you’re driven by instinct to lay on the calories so you can survive the winter, and right before you is a buffet of nutrient-rich and calorie-dense sweet corn (plus water from irrigation), you’re going to pay a visit — particularly if your other food sources have dwindled and this feast can be had for minimal effort.
That’s what has been happening in area fields, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says.
In a two-week period this year the agency and/or the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has removed three bears from fields near Pea Green. A fourth bear was put down due to a severe jaw injury that impeded his ability to eat; he was starving to death, said Natalie Renneker, CPW district wildlife manager for Montrose, said.
“It’s (a cornfield) got everything they need. They tend to eat the sweet corn rather than the field corn, because it’s a lot more palatable. In a cornfield, they’ve got food, they’ve got water and they’ve got shelter. They’ll just bed down in those fields and they won’t leave,” Renneker said.
Bears are unlikely to be successfully trapped from a cornfield. They have no reason to go after the bait when they have plenty of food at hand.
CPW or APHIS has to come up with other ways to flush bears out. That can involve APHIS’ hound team, whether summoned by the landowner or by CPW for help.
“The corn is a really high-calorie treat for them,” CPW spokesman John Livingston said. “It’s one of those things that is hard to prevent. Once bears get used to getting that food source, it’s kind of a hard deal. With corn, especially, it won’t be long before a bear will take out a whole field.”
That can at times unfortunately mean the bear is killed, he said, if it can be determined the same bear is responsible and other options such as relocation won’t work.
CPW is responsible for compensating farmers who can prove certain crops were lost due to wildlife such as bears. Given how extensively a bear can chew through a cornfield — and damage beyond salvage the stalks of what it does not eat — that can add up.
“They’ll flatten all the corn stalks. Other than eating it, they’re flattening it down and making it where the farmer can’t harvest where they’ve knocked it down,” Renneker said.
It’s now the time of year when bears enter hyperphage, eating as much as possible to build fat stores to see them through hibernation.
“They’re needing to put on 10,000 — 20,000 calories a day. All they’re going to be focused on this time is food,” Renneker said.
“The reason we’ve been getting a little more bear conflict this year is we had a late frost. That hit the bears’ forage. They don’t have a lot of food sources available to them and that’s why they’re coming down and getting into the corn. … And you definitely can’t beat Olathe sweet corn.”
Renneker reminds the public that bears are omnivores, not just meat-eaters. “They can definitely live off sweet corn for a while.”
To reduce human-bear conflict, CPW is reiterating “bear-aware” information.
Property owners need to secure their trash in bear-resistant containers and, ideally, not set out the trash bins until it is close to scheduled pick-up times.
Do not keep pet food outside. Watch your bird feeders.
Remember fruit trees also attract bears and pick up any fallen fruit regularly.
Secure your vehicles and do not keep food in them.
Secure garages and outbuildings.
Remember to thoroughly clean barbecue grills after use.
Bears are not only attracted to an easy meal, but once they become accustomed to having one, they can return repeatedly. Problem bears that are deemed a danger are likely to be euthanized. That is why the saying is “a fed bear is a dead bear.” Never deliberately feed a bear.
In general, be responsible, Livingston said: “We need to have greater realization of what we can do to make sure we’re keeping these animals on the landscape.”
For more information about bears in Colorado, living among bears and bear-proofing tips, visit cpw.state.co.us and select “Living with Wildlife” then “Bears.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
