Just in time for the long holiday weekend, the swim beach at Sweitzer Lake State Park is open again as tests show that E. coli is no longer detected in the lake.

The beach closed July 18 when tests showed the presence of bacteria in the water. The source of the problem hasn’t been identified.

Due to the long closure, the park’s swim beach will remain open daily until mid-September.

Sweitzer Lake State Park, located just south of the town of Delta, is a day-use park that is open for boating, swimming, fishing and picnicking.

For information, call the park at 970-874-4258.

