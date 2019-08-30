Just in time for the long holiday weekend, the swim beach at Sweitzer Lake State Park is open again as tests show that E. coli is no longer detected in the lake.
The beach closed July 18 when tests showed the presence of bacteria in the water. The source of the problem hasn’t been identified.
Due to the long closure, the park’s swim beach will remain open daily until mid-September.
Sweitzer Lake State Park, located just south of the town of Delta, is a day-use park that is open for boating, swimming, fishing and picnicking.
For information, call the park at 970-874-4258.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.