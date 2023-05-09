Swings in weather delay corn planting as runoff fills canals

If John Harold sees corn harvest begin before his birthday, he will be a happy man. Weather — more snow than expected and a cooler spring — delayed planting for the signature “Olathe Sweet” sweet corn his Tuxedo Corn Co. and its growers plant each year. Although it’s going in the ground now, harvest will be later than usual.
“If I had to make a bet, we will probably start harvest on my birthday, July 26, which is going to be six to eight days later than normal. That’s a guess,” Harold said last week, as the spring weather finally began getting warmer.
Harold supplies roughly 13 growers with Tuxedo Corn seed; he harvests the crops and ships the corn nationwide, including through a contract with Kroger Co. As of last week, he had about 550 acres of the sweet corn in the ground, with about 900 acres left to plant. Monday, he was assessing conditions, anticipating more planting on Tuesday.
Ground temperatures need to be right — at least 53 degrees — for the corn. Nighttime temperatures have been OK, and the soil isn’t so wet that the ground cannot be prepped, Harold said, but the days haven’t been as warm as he would like.
“It’s a tricky year,” Harold said, explaining that how long into June he might plant will depend on how well things go this month.
“We’re all thrilled about the amount of moisture we got, but the (ground) temperature has to do with the amount of snow, especially west of us,” he said.
Harold noted slightly lower river levels Monday, which he said indicates a cool-down sufficient enough to temporarily slow mountain runoff.
That runoff has been swelling the waterways, putting so much natural flow into the irrigation canal system that the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association is running about half of its typical releases from the Gunnison Tunnel for this time of year.
On Monday, UVWUA upped tunnel releases to about 550 cubic feet per second; the tunnel ordinarily runs at about 1,100 cfs this time of year, association manager Steve Pope said.
Current releases are mainly to satisfy users on the South Canal and some on the West, he said. The association is releasing enough water to reach head gates and taps in those locations without putting excess water into the system, where natural flows are high.
“We’re trying to take as much water out of the side tributaries to relieve as much of the flooding pressure as we can,” Pope said.
Because soil moisture content is good, it also means less of the runoff is being absorbed into the ground and is instead making it into rivers and streams.
“Since we haven’t had big runoff in a number of years, we’re getting a fair amount of debris, too, which plugs up all of our culverts,” Pope said. The association is working hard to keep those cleaned out. “We’re trying to help where Mother Nature has been flooding people out,” he added.
Releases are also coming out of Ridgway Reservoir as Tri-County Water Conservancy District tries to hit the sweet spot of fill-but-don’t-spill. Ridgway is a storage for UVWUA; Tri-County must manage the pool in the reservoir to meet flood-control and other criteria so that there is not an uncontrolled spill downstream.
“We’re nowhere near being above what the flood-control criteria needs to be at. We’re at a safe spot. We’ve got about 33 feet to fill that reservoir, around 33,000 acre feet of water,” said Tri-County Manager Mike Berry. About 97,000 acre feet is projected to flow in between now and the end of July. The excess will be passed downstream and Berry does not anticipate a problem filling Ridgway.
Sunday, Tri-County released about 520 cfs from the reservoir and on Monday, was cutting releases by about 60 cfs in anticipation of the forecasted runoff, Berry said. Tri-County does not want to draw the reservoir down too far, but enough water has to come out of it so that the snowmelt-engorged Uncompahgre River doesn’t go over the uncontrolled spillway.
“It’s a guessing game at this point. It’s going to depend on the weather,” Berry said. There is little question that plenty of snow is resting above the reservoir and that it will come down eventually — the question, rather, is when and how rapidly.
“Right now, it’s wait and see, but it’s still early,” he said.
Many a springtime can find area growers close to high and dry, but this year, the water coming through canals is bounteous indeed. Pope pointed to the East Canal, near Olathe. Last year, there was almost no water flowing past the canal, he said, but on Friday, it was measured at about 1,000 cfs. “In most years, the river is dried up at the East Canal,” Pope noted.
The colder weather this spring slowed planting, but that’s picked up, Pope said. “They’re planting like crazy. These drier conditions have kind of helped them out. They were kind of held back with the weather a bit, but now, they are taking every opportunity to get as much in the ground as they can.”
Harold said he still isn’t quite getting the temperatures he would like to see, but is optimistic. “We’ll keep fighting it. We’ll be all right. We’ll just be later than usual,” he said.
Marketwise, sweet corn sells better before Labor Day than after, and Harold must also consider what is going on in other states that feed the nation’s corn supply.
The calendar alone does not dictate Tuxedo Corn’s planting schedule: Harold has to decide whether to continue planting corn that would be harvested after this standard market period, as well as the weather elsewhere. Right now, the market here is good, owing to a freeze in Georgia, Harold said. He said growers have to consider where other markets are going to be and what the return will be.
“We’ll see how it goes,” he said. “It will be a marvelous birthday if I am picking corn before my birthday. I will be thrilled. If I am picking on my birthday, I’m going to be nervous.”