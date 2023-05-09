Swings in weather delay corn planting as runoff fills canals

The East Canal was running high and fast Friday, as snowmelt came down the mountains and into rivers. Natural flows have been high enough that the Gunnison Tunnel is only diverting about half what it usually does this time of year. (Courtesy photo/Steve Pope )

If John Harold sees corn harvest begin before his birthday, he will be a happy man. Weather — more snow than expected and a cooler spring — delayed planting for the signature “Olathe Sweet” sweet corn his Tuxedo Corn Co. and its growers plant each year. Although it’s going in the ground now, harvest will be later than usual.

“If I had to make a bet, we will probably start harvest on my birthday, July 26, which is going to be six to eight days later than normal. That’s a guess,” Harold said last week, as the spring weather finally began getting warmer.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Assistant Editor and Senior Writer

