Connections between students and local employers were sparked at the Manufacturer's Expo at the Montrose Pavilion on Oct. 28, 2021.
“This has been the culminating event for us for our STEM initiatives, because our community partners get to see what our students are like but then our students in turn get to see what kind of local industry and careers are available to them,” John Steele, the school district’s secondary curriculum and STEM coordinator.
The event was organized by the Montrose Economic Development Corporation. MEDC Executive Director Sandy Head said that this year, which is the fourth year the event has been put on, had the highest event attendance. Two dozen local manufacturers and businesses participated at the event, which did not take place last year because of the pandemic.
Head said that teaching students about the high-paying manufacturing jobs in Montrose can inspire them to take high-paying jobs closer to home.
“Young people realize that they don't have to move to a metropolitan area where the cost of living is so high — they can stay in Montrose and still make a really good living,” Head said.
Meanwhile, businesses in Montrose and most other towns around the country are contending with a shortage of labor. In their presentations to students during the initial stage of the event, many of the businesses mentioned that they were actively hiring for skilled positions.
“Right now, there's not enough employees — everybody's looking for workers. This helps us to help our kids really be critical about what they're thinking of for a career. It's really their time they can choose what they want to do, more than ever before,” district Superintendent Carrie Stephenson said.
Students in Montrose County School District have ample opportunities to learn about STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) at all levels of education. Some middle school students have built their own robots and competed in competitions — the Centennial Middle School team will host the first robotics competition on the Western Slope in February — and high school students can graduate with a variety of technical certificates and college credits under their belt.
“It's clear from walking around that our kids learn more than reading, writing and math,” Stephenson said. “There's just so many more soft skills to put into these kinds of projects — critical thinking, problem solving, collaboration — all of those soft skills that our employers keep telling us that they need from their employees. It's nice to see that they shine here.”
Caralea Cox, a senior at Montrose High School, has been learning about programming robots in a class called “Living with Math.” While she’s not planning on pursuing a STEM field after she graduates next May, she’ll have a certificate for early childhood education and will be ready to help in classrooms.