Cholesterol is something to watch for when reviewing your health, and there are times it can reach limits to where expert help is needed. Teresa Tomasi-Maloney, director of Nutrition and Diabetes Services at Montrose Memorial Hospital, works with patients through patient education and assessment to evaluate ways they can improve their health.
“We talk to our patients primarily about the Mediterranean diet, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables,” Maloney said. “Typically patients will come to see us and we’ll go over that in about an hour.”
The Mediterranean diet is an important focus when looking to lower cholesterol. This diet involves the daily consumption of vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats while limiting the intake of red meat. This foundation helps the body maintain a healthy and sustainable diet, which in turn will help reduce risk factors for cardiovascular disease.
Healthy fats, in particular, are important to the diet since a fat like Olive oil provides monounsaturated-fat, which lowers cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein.
Fatty fish are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, a type of fat that can reduce inflammation in the body. Omega-2 also reduces the risk of stroke or heart failure.
These factors and plans help patients significantly if they are dealing with underlying health problems.
However, there are other diets and areas of focus that can be attended to if a patient (or anyone) needs changes to their nutrition. A diabetic, for example, will have a focus on carbs while someone with Kidney disease will have a more limited menu.
If there’s a push for change and a drive to lower cholesterol, following eight simple steps can lead toward a path to strong health, along with a new perspective on fresh foods and styles of eating.
• Eat lots of vegetables
• Change your views on meat
• Always eat breakfast
• Eat seafood twice a week
• Cook a vegetarian meal
• Use good fats
• Enjoy some dairy products
• Eat fresh fruit
With an endless list of information available online or with local nutritional experts, changing your diet with a specific plan can be simple. It can take time, but a constant routine and disciplined state of mind will be crucial in reaching certain goals.
“It all depends on the patient,” Maloney said. “What changes they are willing to make. If you focus on doing that, it’ll usually take three months.”
